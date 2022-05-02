ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

Newly renovated Collier County Domestic Animal Services filled with adoptable dogs

By Krista Fogelsong
 2 days ago
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Dogs waiting for a new home have some new digs in Collier County.

Collier County Domestic Animal Services’ new renovated adoption building is now half full. The second half will be finished soon.

Now, two buildings are filled with adorable, adoptable dogs.

They’ve got new floors to help with drainage which also helps clean the spacious kennels.

And while the new doggy space is great, it’s meant to just be temporary. All these dogs need loving homes.

Once they get adopted, more can come in. So, if you’re thinking about a pet, check them out in person or online. #adoptdontshop

