ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

Risk for Severe weather across Ohio and West Virginia on Tuesday

By Zach Petey
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43FDp6_0fQwQrE300

Wheeling, W. VA (WTRF) – The Storm Prediction Center has outlined most of the region in a Slight Risk for severe weather or a two out five on the severe weather scale.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12XIiz_0fQwQrE300
A look at the storm risk outlook for today.

The Setup:

Cloud are across the entire area for your day today so sunshine will not be a major part of the day. A potent cold front will slide through Ohio and West Virginia this afternoon and evening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tiScx_0fQwQrE300
A timed out look of rain showers across Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

A few showers will start in the afternoon but the most robust showers and storms are expected from to move in around 3-5pm. Those will start to become more scattered as we go past 8pm but we are still going to see scattered rain/storms through about 2am tomorrow morning.

Concerns:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kLNDs_0fQwQrE300
The threats for severe weather today.

The primary concerns for the severe weather setup will be gusty winds embedded within any severe storms that develop and the potential for hail formation. A stray tornado or two threat is low, but not zero. Something I will keep an eye on for you.

For a full look at your local weather, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

Urine and heroin found in vapes at West Virginia schools

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – If you have kids in school, they will encounter this danger. It’s in every district in the Ohio Valley and the temptation is creeping into younger grades.  7News is talking about vaping. At first thought you may think “oh it’s supposed to be safer than cigarettes”. Well, think again.  Prevention officials say […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio fugitive escapes; Currently on the run

A fugitive in Ohio is currently on the run. Christopher Michael Eldredge, 35, escaped from police on April 9 in Wood County, Ohio. Officials say they received a report of a suspicious person in the vestibule of a business. The man entered the break room, changed his clothes and stole a blue 2016 Ford Escape […]
WOOD COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Strong storms enter area with chances for heavy rain, tornado threat

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Powerful showers and storms will bring strong to severe storms into the Cincinnati-area on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Scattered showers and even isolated thunderstorms last into the afternoon. But even bigger chances for heavy rain and potentially strong to severe storms arrives from 8 p.m. until 1 a.m. when a line of storms ahead of a powerful cold front races into the area.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Wheeling, WV
Sports
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Ohio Sports
State
West Virginia State
City
Wheeling, WV
City
Tornado, WV
Daily Mail

Billiard ball-size hailstones, freezing blizzards and raging tornadoes tear across South and Midwest as spring takes a back seat

Major storms pummeled parts of the South and Central U.S. with tornadoes, record-breaking sized hail and historic blizzard conditions, causing widespread damage, thousands of power outages, and leaving dozens of people injured. Tornado watches and warnings remained in effect for northern Iowa, a section of central Texas and parts of...
ENVIRONMENT
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather
AccuWeather

Is 'Tornado Alley' shifting east?

Where is 'tornado alley?' It may be time to update the original definition of the area that gets frequent tornadoes, which was created before the turn of the century. On average, 1,200 tornadoes hit the United States each year, according to the Storm Prediction Center (SPC), and while twisters can happen at any time and in any state, the prevailing wisdom has held that most of the large twisters occur in Tornado Alley, an expansive area within the central U.S. designated by meteorologists in the mid-20th century. That definition may be changing.
ENVIRONMENT
WTRF- 7News

Mom calls 911 repeatedly after son brings girlfriend home

(WTRF) A South Carolina mother was arrested by deputies after repeatedly calling 911 on her son for bringing his girlfriend home. The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a home just before midnight on Tuesday, cleveland19 reports. When deputies arrived on the scene they found the mother heavily intoxicated, arguing with her […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTRF- 7News

A couple who was missing found fatally shot in woods near home

A missing New Hampshire couple was found Thursday evening shot multiple times in a wooded area by a hiking trial near their home. Authorities are investigating the deaths of 67-year-old Stephen Reid and 66-year-old Djeswende “Wende” Reid whose bodies were found near the Broken Ground Trail in Concord, New Hampshire, reported cleveland19. Witnesses say the […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Popcorn Recall Issued

Popcorn snacks sold in stores across the country were recalled on Wednesday. The products could contain a milk allergen, but there is no warning on the packages. Anyone with an allergy or sensitivity to milk ingredients could have a serious allergic reaction if they eat the popcorn. According to a...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia woman on trial for murdering adoptive parents

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) The trial of Madison Wine, a 16-year-old girl at the time, accused of setting the fire that killed her adoptive parents Robert Taylor, 58, and Charolette Taylor, 52 is expected to occur next week. According to newsandsentinel, Wine has been charged with first-degree arson and murder after a fire on May 5, […]
PARKERSBURG, WV
KROC News

Hilarious R-Rated Sign Spotted In Wisconsin Home For Sale

You know when you are checking out Zillow or Realtor.com to see how much your neighbor's house (or your boss') is worth? Every now and then you can see photos of the inside because the house was recently for sale and so you do what everyone in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin does...you take a look. Hopefully, I'm not the only one. Well, there is a house on the market about an hour from Rochester that I took a peek at and it looks like Hobby Lobby threw up a bit inside...in a good way. But there is one room that will make you do a double-take when you see it.
ROCHESTER, MN
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

36K+
Followers
4K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy