Risk for Severe weather across Ohio and West Virginia on Tuesday

Wheeling, W. VA (WTRF) – The Storm Prediction Center has outlined most of the region in a Slight Risk for severe weather or a two out five on the severe weather scale.

A look at the storm risk outlook for today.

The Setup:

Cloud are across the entire area for your day today so sunshine will not be a major part of the day. A potent cold front will slide through Ohio and West Virginia this afternoon and evening.

A timed out look of rain showers across Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

A few showers will start in the afternoon but the most robust showers and storms are expected from to move in around 3-5pm. Those will start to become more scattered as we go past 8pm but we are still going to see scattered rain/storms through about 2am tomorrow morning.

Concerns:

The threats for severe weather today.

The primary concerns for the severe weather setup will be gusty winds embedded within any severe storms that develop and the potential for hail formation. A stray tornado or two threat is low, but not zero. Something I will keep an eye on for you.

