ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Port, FL

Leaders look to add I-75 exit between Port Charlotte and North Port

By Samantha Serbin
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 2 days ago

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A new exit on Interstate 75 along the Sarasota and Charlotte county border is decades away. However, leaders in North Port and Charlotte County are coming together to show the state they want this project sooner rather than later.

“It was necessary that some action be done at the local level or the state was going to be putting this interchange off on the backburner,” North Port City Commissioner Jill Luke said, “can’t have that.”

Luke went to the Charlotte County board of commissioners meeting last week to express her desire for that board and North Port leadership to come together.

“We have to get together, sit down, see what works and let the state know that we’re working together. We see that we need this and we’re collaborating,” Luke said.

The new interchange would be along Yorkshire Street, Raintree Boulevard or both.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kck23_0fQwQfsZ00

Right now, you could describe both roads as desolate: no homes, no businesses and very few cars.

It would provide a much needed turn off on the current 10 mile stretch of no exits between Toledo Blade Boulevard and King’s Highway.

“We come and visit family every so often and I do notice it’s a big stretch of no exits and no gas stations. Not very convenient,” Lena Vasilevskiy said.

“I think it’s probably needed and as long as they put enough gas stations and stuff on it, it should work out good,” Robert Webb added.

These are just two people who would benefit from a new interchange.

Community leaders are hoping to fast track the project by showing there’s enough traffic and exponential growth in the area to build it.

“The way the state in this SW area is growing, we’re going to need it before 2045 I’m sure,” Luke said.

Since this is a project in its very early stages, we reached out to FDOT to see what the process of approving and building an interchange would look like. Our questions, and their responses are attached below:

Unfortunately, we have not received any set of plans or proposals, besides a verbal proposal, for this topic.

Q: What will it take to make this happen?

1) The existing condition of the roadways in the vicinity of Yorkshire Street / Raintree Blvd. are not currently in a condition that could withstand the traffic volumes generated by a new interchange. Also, the local roadway network needs to be improved by planning for and ultimately constructing new connection(s) between City of North Port roadways and Charlotte County roadways. The local agencies will work together to determine where they need to improve connectivity and condition of the existing local roadways. They will then provide this information to FDOT.

2) FDOT will perform a high level feasibility review of the alternatives provided by the local agencies to determine if a new interchange is viable based on safety, operational, and engineering data.

3) If the high level feasibility review shows that a new interchange is potentially viable, the next step would be to complete an Interchange Access Request (IAR). The IAR will consist of a thorough operational and safety analysis. The new access point shall meet FHWA’s requirements and the analysis shall conclude that a new interchange will not have significant adverse impact on the Interstate facility among other criteria.

4) If the thorough analysis supports a new interchange, a Project Development & Environment (PD&E) Study would be completed.

5) Following PD&E would be the Design phase.

6) Right-of-way needed for the project would be obtained during the middle to end of the Design phase.

7) Project goes to construction.

8) New interchange is completed and operational.

Q: How long could it possibly take if approved?

Factors that contribute to the timeliness of a project can be funding availability, prioritization of other projects, development of the roads the project will be connected to, and environmental impacts are just some of the items. Each phase of the process has its own time frame. Each phase has its own time frame and, in a perfect world, a project could be done from start to finish in around 10 years but that can’t even be said about this due to the lack of alternatives submitted to the department.

Comments / 0

Related
Action News Jax

Jacksonville’s top 5 worst panhandling intersections; council member steps in

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The difficult economic times are driving up panhandling numbers on Jacksonville streets according to experts. Even city council members are noticing. Council Member Al Ferraro hosted a meeting Monday to address the concerns on Jacksonville intersections. According to an Action News Jax investigation, there’s been about a 7% jump in calls for service related to panhandling so far this year compared to the same time period in 2021.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
SuncoastPost

Ringling Brothers’ Winter Quarters Shamefully Evicted by Sarasota County Commissioners (Part 1 of 4)

Many decades ago, when Sarasota, Florida was still a sleepy, salty Gulf Coast town, long before it became the resort for the nipped-and-tucked and Chiclet-whitened tooth crowd that it is today, Ringling Brothers maintained their Winter Quarters in fields east of town since 1927. John Ringling put Sarasota on the map owing to the popular draw his circus had for winter visitors who annually drove hundreds of miles south on vacation to watch Ringling’s rehearsal performances before they took the show back out on the road in early spring. We were proud of Sarasota’s nickname: Circus City, U.S.A.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Charlotte County brush fire contained quickly

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A small brush fire popped up in Charlotte County Tuesday afternoon, off Bermont Road near the Hope Academy. Charlotte County firefighters, with some help from the U.S. Forestry Service, were able to contain and put out the approximately five-acre fire, officials said.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
City
Port Charlotte, FL
County
Charlotte County, FL
North Port, FL
Government
Charlotte County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Traffic
City
North Port, FL
Port Charlotte, FL
Government
North Port, FL
Traffic
Charlotte County, FL
Traffic
Local
Florida Government
SuncoastPost

Sarasota offers a taste of Amish life in Pinecraft Community

Just minutes from the world-class beaches and cultural offerings of Sarasota County on Florida’s Gulf Coast, is a unique community unlike any other in Florida. The small working neighborhood of Pinecraft is a popular home and snowbird community to many Amish and Mennonites. Visitors are welcome to experience a taste of the Amish life through popular restaurants, fresh food markets and charming shops.
SARASOTA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Webb
Toby Hazlewood

Alligator Disturbs South Florida Couple After Entering Their Garage and Chugging a Case of Soda

Alligator muralPhoto by Eric Christian King on Unsplash. A couple from South Florida were forced to call for help recently, after hearing disturbance in their garage, it was reported on April 29. Fearing an intruder, the couple peeked through a crack in the door from their home into the garage of their Collier County home, to be greeted with the sight of an 8-foot alligator.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC 2

Man killed in fiery Punta Gorda crash

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. – A 23-year-old Fort Myers man was killed in a fiery crash on State Road 31 just north of Neal Road in Punta Gorda early Wednesday morning, officials said. The crash happened around 4:45 a.m. when the 23-year-old veered into oncoming traffic in a sedan and crashed head-on into a box truck, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Port City#Access Point#I 75
Tampa Bay Times

Everyone’s moving to Tampa Bay and Central Florida, PODS says

New data from Clearwater-based moving and storage company PODS suggests people are moving to Central Florida in droves. The company recently analyzed data from nearly half a million moves during 2021 and early 2022, and determined that the No. 1 destination for PODS customers, in terms of more people moving in than out, was the Sarasota area. Tampa Bay came in at No. 4, Ocala at No. 5 and Orlando at No. 9.
CLEARWATER, FL
L. Cane

Florida Cities Make List of Top Cities Where People Are Moving To

The pandemic saw many people pack up and move to new locations. The ability to work remotely gave people additional options, and many took full advantage of this. According to the moving company PODS, even as the pandemic slows, people are still moving. And many of them prefer the southeastern part of the United States, particularly Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

The Best Places to Retire in Florida, According to Southern Living

Florida has been a popular destination for retirees for decades. There's arguably much to like - warm weather, the lack of a state income tax, many amenities and theme parks, and beautiful natural surroundings such as beaches, trails, and parks. The weather arguably allows for a generous amount of time spent outdoors in a more laid-back lifestyle than one might experience in other states.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
10 Tampa Bay

Gov. DeSantis speaks at Clearwater restaurant

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to visit the Tampa Bay area Wednesday to hold a news conference at a local restaurant. DeSantis is expected to speak at 1:30 p.m. at Frenchy's Rockaway Grill in Clearwater. He will be joined by Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Shawn Hamilton.
CLEARWATER, FL
Mysuncoast.com

First Alert Traffic: Blackburn Point Bridge Closed

OSPREY, Fla. (WWSB) - Effectively immediately, the Blackburn Point Bridge will be closed to boating and marine traffic as the bridge repairs are underway. The U.S. Coast Guard will also be notifying mariners. Pedestrian and vehicular traffic can still safely cross, but should adhere to signals and intermittent closures. Mariners...
OSPREY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Venice rescinds recreational burn ban

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Venice is ending its citywide recreational burn ban, effective Wednesday. Due to recent rains, and more expected this week, Venice Fire Rescue Chief Frank Giddens announced the recreational burn ban in the City of Venice was ending May 4. The city’s decision follows...
VENICE, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy