Leaders look to add I-75 exit between Port Charlotte and North Port

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A new exit on Interstate 75 along the Sarasota and Charlotte county border is decades away. However, leaders in North Port and Charlotte County are coming together to show the state they want this project sooner rather than later.

“It was necessary that some action be done at the local level or the state was going to be putting this interchange off on the backburner,” North Port City Commissioner Jill Luke said, “can’t have that.”

Luke went to the Charlotte County board of commissioners meeting last week to express her desire for that board and North Port leadership to come together.

“We have to get together, sit down, see what works and let the state know that we’re working together. We see that we need this and we’re collaborating,” Luke said.

The new interchange would be along Yorkshire Street, Raintree Boulevard or both.

Right now, you could describe both roads as desolate: no homes, no businesses and very few cars.

It would provide a much needed turn off on the current 10 mile stretch of no exits between Toledo Blade Boulevard and King’s Highway.

“We come and visit family every so often and I do notice it’s a big stretch of no exits and no gas stations. Not very convenient,” Lena Vasilevskiy said.

“I think it’s probably needed and as long as they put enough gas stations and stuff on it, it should work out good,” Robert Webb added.

These are just two people who would benefit from a new interchange.

Community leaders are hoping to fast track the project by showing there’s enough traffic and exponential growth in the area to build it.

“The way the state in this SW area is growing, we’re going to need it before 2045 I’m sure,” Luke said.

Since this is a project in its very early stages, we reached out to FDOT to see what the process of approving and building an interchange would look like. Our questions, and their responses are attached below: