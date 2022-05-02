ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

SC plans to stop ‘subminimum wage’ pay for people with disabilities

By Jason Raven
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ogKFL_0fQwQRTH00

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) — According to advocacy groups, there are more than 1,000 people with disabilities working in South Carolina who are being paid less than the federal minimum wage.

Right now, employers can apply for a 14-C Certificate from the federal government. This waiver allows them to pay certain employees less than $7.25 an hour based on the “perceived impact the employee’s disability has on their ability to perform the job.”

Last year, a joint resolution that would prohibit subminimum wage passed the Senate unanimously. That legislation could be taken to the House floor ahead of the end of this year’s session. There are six days left before the legislative session is over on May 12.

ABLE SC President and CEO Kimberly Tissot said they support the end of subminimum wage in SC. She says, “We have people making $2 an hour, some making $1.25 an hour in our state.”

Some state lawmakers have expressed concerns over unintended consequences. Representative Bart Blackwell (R-Aiken) is a member of the House Labor, Commerce and Industry committee. He was a part of the unanimous vote to send the amended version of the legislation to the House floor.

Currently, the joint resolution would establish a task force responsible for coming up with a plan that benefits employers and employees to phase out the practice of ‘subminimum wage’. Blackwell supports the bill but doesn’t want to see anyone left behind.

“That’s what the task force is going to have to look at over the course of the next two years,” Blackwell said. “Figure out what the best approach is to phase out the subminimum wage and still provide for those individuals, that so much want to work and can make a contribution, but maybe not to the level where an employer can justify a minimum wage.”

If the bill is signed into law this year, the prohibition would take effect in August 2024.

Tissot and other advocates are hopeful the bill will cross the finish this year. She said, “Ending subminimum wage for people with disabilities means that we have an equal opportunity, like nondisabled people, to be paid what we’re worth.”

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

Screven County man arrested for molesting Statesboro juvenile

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — A Screven County man was arrested for allegedly molesting a Statesboro juvenile. According to the Statesboro Police Department (SPD), in August 2021, a School Resource Officer with the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office contacted about a possible child molestation in Statesboro. Upon further investigation, a juvenile female victim indicated that she had […]
STATESBORO, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disability#Sc#Columbia#Senate#House#The House Labor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Society
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

40K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy