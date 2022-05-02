ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls Regional Airport sees record setting first quarter

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Regional Airport (IDA) has set yet another passenger record during the first quarter of 2022.

Between January and March, the airport saw a total of 105,944 passengers make their way through IDA's terminal. The record sits 37% higher than the previous record set in 2019 of 77,567 passengers. These first-quarter numbers come before the temporary closure of the Jackson Hole Airport, which is anticipated to lead even more passengers through IDA.

"This record-setting quarter just shows how travelers see IDA as the premier airport destination in the region," Idaho Falls Regional Airport Director Rick Cloutier said. "With five airlines and 13 nonstop destinations, IDA positions itself as a place for travelers to reach where they need to go conveniently."

The increase in travelers comes from several factors, including the addition of airlines and growth in the regional population. During the pandemic, IDA staff worked hard to improve the airport to allow for more flights and passengers to utilize the airport.

"The addition of new airlines and flights only increases competition that helped drive down prices for passengers," Cloutier said. "Idaho Falls is an airport that can connect travelers to almost anywhere globally at a price in line with the national average airfare."

As the staff gears up for the summer months, IDA expects even more passengers to make their way through. With Jackson Hole's closure and the addition of new destinations like Boise and Orange County, more seats are available on flights at the airport.

"We are happy to have people through our airport but want to remind them to plan so they do not get left behind," Cloutier said. "We are working very hard to make traveling through our airport as comfortable and convenient as possible."

Arriving two hours before scheduled departures will allow travelers enough time to park, check-in with the airline and proceed through Transportation Security Administration screening. Once at the gates, travelers will find an improved airport terminal with new restaurant offerings.

Airport staff also urges passengers going through IDA to utilize ridesharing services like Uber and Lyft or have someone drop them off at the airport. With parking lots reaching capacity, if someone does prefer to drive their own vehicle, it is encouraged to plan ahead and arrive early to find parking.

Passengers are also encouraged to pack smart before arriving at the airport. Knowing what you can or can’t pack in carry-on and checked luggage before arriving to the airport makes the screening process easier. IDA encourages travelers to visit the “TSA What Can I Bring?” tool here .

