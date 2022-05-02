ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hapeville, GA

Junior’s Pizza Inks Deal For Hapeville Restaurant

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJunior’s Pizza, a restaurant that started as a pop-up in July 2017 in the apartment of Founders Alex and Jennifer “Junior” Aton, is coming to Hapeville. The Atons recently secured a lease to open a new Junior’s on the ground floor of the under-construction mixed-use development from South City Partners, at...

