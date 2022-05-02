ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colbert County, AL

Special Weather Statement issued for Colbert, Lauderdale, Lawrence by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-02 17:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this...

alerts.weather.gov

WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible this afternoon & evening

(WOWK) — Strong to severe storms are projected to develop on Tuesday as warm air sets up ahead of a cold front in our area. The model images in the slideshow below give you a sense of the overall picture of what will take place. The overall highest chance for severe storms is in the […]
ENVIRONMENT
News Channel Nebraska

Thunderstorm warning

12:03 a.m. - Hail reported between Johnson and Talmage. NEBRASKA CITY - The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Lancaster, Johnson, Otoe and Gage counties until 12:15 a.m. Radar indicates a severe thunderstorm six miles south of Firth moving east at 20 mph. Hail is...
ENVIRONMENT
County
Lauderdale County, AL
County
Lawrence County, AL
City
Florence, AL
City
Killen, AL
City
Lexington, AL
City
Anderson, AL
City
Rogersville, AL
County
Colbert County, AL
News On 6

Strong Winds, Hail Sweep Across Eastern Oklahoma; Causing Some Damage

Strong winds, large hail, and isolated tornados swept across Oklahoma on Monday. The National Weather Service (NWS) said the storm line moved east at 50 to 60 mph. Several areas saw power outages and reports of hail damage. Osage SkyNews 6 Pilot Dustin Stone spotted some damage from the storms in Chickasha and crews expect to find more damage after sunrise.
OKLAHOMA STATE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bingham, Blaine, Cassia, Lincoln, Minidoka, Power by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 16:31:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-02 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bingham; Blaine; Cassia; Lincoln; Minidoka; Power The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Blaine County in central Idaho Western Power County in southeastern Idaho Southeastern Lincoln County in south central Idaho Northeastern Cassia County in southeastern Idaho Southwestern Bingham County in southeastern Idaho Central Minidoka County in south central Idaho * Until 500 PM MDT. * At 431 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 19 miles southeast of Richfield to near Rupert to 7 miles southwest of Declo, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Rupert, Neeley, Lake Walcott, Declo, Rockland, Albion, Minidoka, Cold Water Rest Area, Acequia, Yale Rest Area, Massacre Rocks, Bear Trap Airport, Kimama, Pilar Butte, Idahome and Interstate 84 And 86 Junction. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Arkansas, Desha, Jefferson, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 12:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Arkansas; Desha; Jefferson; Lincoln A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN DESHA...SOUTHEASTERN JEFFERSON...NORTHERN LINCOLN AND CENTRAL ARKANSAS COUNTIES At 1243 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles southeast of Humphrey to 7 miles northwest of Feenyville, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include White River National Wildlife R Gould Gillett... Grady Watson... Yancopin Cottondale... Whitefield Linwood... Little Bayou Meto Park Madding... Merrisach Lake Woodville... Langford Douglas... Richardson Trusten Holder WMA... De Witt Arkansas Post... Tarry HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Arkansas, Jefferson, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 13:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Arkansas; Jefferson; Monroe The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Monroe County in eastern Arkansas Southeastern Jefferson County in southeastern Arkansas Central Arkansas County in southeastern Arkansas * Until 215 PM CDT. * At 109 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of Langford, or 15 miles south of Stuttgart, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Almyra... St. Charles Langford... Little Bayou Meto Park De Witt... Ethel De Luce... Crocketts Bluff Bayou Meteo State Game Area... Indian Bay Lodge Corner... Reydell Cross Roads in Monroe County HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cleveland, McClain, Pottawatomie by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cleveland; McClain; Pottawatomie The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Cleveland County in central Oklahoma Western Pottawatomie County in central Oklahoma Southern McClain County in central Oklahoma * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 714 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Norman to near Washington, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Southeastern Norman, Shawnee, Tecumseh, Purcell, Noble, Slaughterville, Lexington, Pink, Goldsby, Wayne, Washington, Cole, Tribbey, Wanette, Etowah, Brooksville, Macomb, Criner, Lake Thunderbird and Bethel Acres. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Archer, Clay, Collin, Cooke, Delta, Denton, Fannin, Grayson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 20:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Archer; Clay; Collin; Cooke; Delta; Denton; Fannin; Grayson; Hopkins; Hunt; Jack; Lamar; Montague; Red River; Wichita; Wise SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 173 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ARCHER CLAY COLLIN COOKE DELTA DENTON FANNIN GRAYSON HOPKINS HUNT JACK LAMAR MONTAGUE RED RIVER WICHITA WISE
ARCHER COUNTY, TX
KTUL

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings, Watches in effect for Green Country

UPDATE (1:45 a.m.): A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is now in effect for Rogers, Creek, Wagoner, Okmulgee, Muskogee, and Tulsa Counties until 2:30 a.m. --- UPDATE (1:33 a.m.):A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Creek, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Craig, and Nowata Counties until 2:30 a.m. The Severe Thunderstorm Watch now includes...
TULSA, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cuyahoga, Lorain, Medina, Summit by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 19:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for north central and northeastern Ohio. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for north central and northeastern Ohio. Target Area: Cuyahoga; Lorain; Medina; Summit The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Cuyahoga County in northeastern Ohio Medina County in northeastern Ohio Northern Summit County in northeastern Ohio Lorain County in north central Ohio * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 724 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 12 miles north of Lorain to near North Ridgeville to near New London, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Cleveland, Akron, Lorain, Elyria, Medina, Willowick, Vermilion, Parma, Lakewood, Cuyahoga Falls, Euclid, Cleveland Heights, Strongsville, Brunswick, Westlake, North Royalton, North Ridgeville, Kent, Solon and Avon Lake. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Chester, Fayette, Hardeman, Hardin, McNairy, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 12:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Chester; Fayette; Hardeman; Hardin; McNairy; Shelby SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 182 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TN . TENNESSEE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE CHESTER FAYETTE HARDEMAN HARDIN MCNAIRY SHELBY
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cass, Harrison, Marion by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 10:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CDT for northeastern Texas. A tornado watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, if one is spotted act quickly and move to a place of safety inside a sturdy structure, such as a basement or small interior room. Target Area: Cass; Harrison; Marion A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL MARION...SOUTH CENTRAL CASS AND NORTHWESTERN HARRISON COUNTIES At 114 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Linden to near Berea to 6 miles west of Woodlawn to near Hallsville, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Jefferson, Berea, Lodi, Kildare, Fairview, Nesbitt and Pruett. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CASS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Muskogee, Okmulgee, Wagoner by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 12:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Muskogee; Okmulgee; Wagoner A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL WAGONER...NORTHEASTERN OKMULGEE AND NORTHWESTERN MUSKOGEE COUNTIES At 1237 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles south of Haskell, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations in or near the path include Muskogee... Haskell Porter... Taft Boynton... Tullahassee Wainwright... Summit Jamesville... Eram Choska HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Harrison, Marion, Upshur by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 12:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A tornado watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, if one is spotted act quickly and move to a place of safety inside a sturdy structure, such as a basement or small interior room. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Harrison; Marion; Upshur A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 PM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL MARION...NORTHWESTERN HARRISON AND EAST CENTRAL UPSHUR COUNTIES At 1235 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Diana, or 8 miles east of Gilmer, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Ore City and Diana. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hempstead, Little River, Miller by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 12:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hempstead; Little River; Miller FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Arkansas, including the following counties, Hempstead, Little River and Miller. * WHEN...Until 345 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1236 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Hope, Fulton, Washington, McNab and Oakhaven. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Latimer, Pittsburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 13:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Latimer; Pittsburg The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Latimer County in southeastern Oklahoma Southeastern Pittsburg County in southeastern Oklahoma * Until 145 PM CDT. * At 105 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles south of Blanco, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations in or near the path include Mcalester... Hartshorne Krebs... Alderson Higgins... Damon Mcalester Regional Airport... Blanco Haileyville... Pittsburg Gowen... Dow Bache HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LATIMER COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 06:00:00 Expires: 2022-05-07 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. Swim in a direction following the shoreline, then head for shore when you get out of the current. Target Area: Guam HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS ALONG EAST FACING REEFS THROUGH TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...East facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT

