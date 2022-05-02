Special Weather Statement issued for Colbert, Lauderdale, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 10:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CDT for northeastern Texas. A tornado watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, if one is spotted act quickly and move to a place of safety inside a sturdy structure, such as a basement or small interior room. Target Area: Cass; Harrison; Marion A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL MARION...SOUTH CENTRAL CASS AND NORTHWESTERN HARRISON COUNTIES At 114 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Linden to near Berea to 6 miles west of Woodlawn to near Hallsville, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Jefferson, Berea, Lodi, Kildare, Fairview, Nesbitt and Pruett. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

CASS COUNTY, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO