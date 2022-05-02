Banana Yellow (14)

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleUNITED STATES—That winter’s night with the raw wind blowing, Sam Delaney left the orange glow of the fireplace of his home in the uptown Garden District. The residence was not large, by neighborhood standards, but had accouterments of Sam’s growing fortune. The two children were asleep with the nanny. He bathed...

The Associated Press

In Mexico, an entire town has its cross to bear

SANTA CRUZ XOCHITEPEC (AP) — Dozens of men strained and struggled as they hefted a huge cross adorned with colorful ribbons and trudged down a steep hill in a yearly ceremony of the Day of the Cross celebrated in the Mexico City neighborhood of Santa Cruz Xochitepec. The ceremony...
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
Vice

Half of Mexico Is Blacklisted for Travel by the US

The U.S. State Department has listed six Mexican states as no-go zones and is advising Americans to “reconsider travel” to another 10 as drug-related crime and violence continue to roil. That’s the highest number of states labelled with travel warnings for Mexico in more than a decade.
Architectural Digest

The 7 Most Beautiful Resorts on Mexico’s Pacific Coast

This truth is undeniable: Mexico is always a good idea. And the resorts in Mexico are equally enticing. With so many distinctive cultures, styles, cuisines, and beliefs, the United States’ southern neighbor is gloriously diverse and endlessly exciting. That even applies to a narrower zone: mainland Mexico’s long Pacific Coast. There, destinations such as Careyes are the epitome of imaginations running wild to build—over half a century—one of the most original and vibrant beach communities in the world. Elsewhere, recognizable luxury brands have created resorts that turn fantasy into reality. Here, the seven most spectacular resorts in Mexico stretching up and down the Pacific coast, with views for days, not to mention, at certain times, sea turtles and humpback whales.
travelnoire.com

These Are The 8 Blackest Cities In Latin America You Should Have On Your Bucket List

One in four Latin Americans identify as being of African descent (approximately 133 million people), with the largest concentration being in Brazil. From Mexico to Argentina, African-descendant people have made significant contributions to the development of Latin America. Despite still facing strong racial discrimination, after living on the continent for more than 300 years, Afro-Latinos’ essence can be seen in gastronomy, music, sports, arts, science, social and political organizations.
The Independent

Hundreds of skulls found in Mexican cave were sacrificial victims killed between AD900 and 1200

Hundreds of skulls discovered in Mexico’s southern Chiapas state a decade ago are actually sacrificial victims killed a thousand years ago, authorities have said.The skulls, which were found in a cave not far from the Mexican border with Guatemala, were believed to be from a violent crime when they were unearthed in 2012, but are in fact from a pre-Aztec culture, authorities said on Wednesday. Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) said in a statement that the skulls could be dated to between  AD900 and 1200, and that the individuals were part of a sacrificial ritual. The ceremony...
