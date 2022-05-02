ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

MSU opens one-of-a-kind science facility

By Darrylin Horne
WLNS
WLNS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZcPHi_0fQwOLvD00

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A brand new nuclear science facility opens its doors in mid-Michigan and it’s expected to be a game-changer.

People lined up outside of the new facility that will house one of the world’s most powerful particle accelerators. It’s been more than 14 years in the making, and it’s found on MSU’s campus.

It will be able to create rare isotopes that could help cure cancer and develop nuclear security systems that have never been seen before.

Cheers filled the room as the doors to the Facility for Rare Isotope Beams, or FRIB, opened for the first time.

“This is such an amazing opportunity that no other nuclear physics facility has, as students, and now they have access to the tools to do the research that many of them are craving, and that will lead to future employment and discoveries,” said former Michigan Governor Jennifer Granholm.

The facility will house a powerful linear accelerator that will produce rare isotopes, many of which do not appear naturally on Earth.

“There are very few projects that can keep up with that bipartisan support,” said Michigan Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin.

The facility cost about $1 billion. So what makes it so special?

“The spin-off for the local community in jobs, the spin-off in the innovation, the companies here in [East Lansing] and Lansing that are springing up because of the FRIB, means that it’s a full source that multiplies across the country,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

This accelerator will be used to experiment and research ways to improve things we need in our everyday lives.

“From bolstering our national security, ensuring our energy independence, to curing diseases, and answering big questions about the origins of our cosmos. The folks at FRIB are gonna get it done,” Slotkin says. She adds this is crucial given what is happening in the world.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WLNS

MSU student-owned thrift shop opens in East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Downtown East Lansing has a new store with an old-school twist. “More Than Vintage” recently opened its doors with Michigan State University students managing the shop. Students behind the counter said they wanted to make a space for students, by students. “I was in my room and I was like […]
EAST LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Lansing, MI
Business
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Business
East Lansing, MI
Government
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Government
East Lansing, MI
Sports
Mix 95.7FM

Michigan State Police Pull Over Man For Going 132 MPH

If you have a lead foot like me, you know that terrible feeling in your gut when you look in your rearview mirror and see red and blue lights closing in on you. I remember my first speeding ticket when I was 16. I was driving home with my buddy David from a Detroit Red Wings game. It was a school night so I was trying to get home ASAP. I was going 95 in a 70 mph zone on I-96 West when in my rearview mirror I saw a Michigan State Police trooper speeding up right behind me with that giant red light spinning. I was a brand new driver and had nothing on my record. The MSP trooper gave me a ticket for 25 over but thankfully didn't write me up for reckless driving.
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

Abandoned House Near Muskegon, Michigan: Everything Left Behind

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It's one thing to move...another thing to vacate...but to split and leave practically EVERYthing behind? It's not a unique circumstance – but what excuse is there for leaving everything besides just plain not wanting to bother?
MUSKEGON, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Granholm
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Person
Elissa Slotkin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msu#Security Systems#Frib
WILX-TV

Election results -- What voters decided in Michigan’s May 3 election

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The May 3 election decided a number of issues for Mid-Michigan residents, including whether Mid-Michigan schools, roads and emergency responders will have their funding renewed. Results for the May 3 election are located below. Clinton. LANSING PUBLIC SCHOOLS -- PASSED. Funding - Schools - Buildings, equipment,...
LANSING, MI
100.5 The River

Michigan’s Ten Most Dangerous Cities For 2022

Well, here we go again...another list, compiled by 'experts'. Let's face it – these “Top Ten” lists are usually lame and based on someone's personal opinions or tastes. The majority of 'em don't amount to much. You can believe them if you want, pooh-pooh 'em, ignore 'em, whatever...but either way you look at 'em they at least give you a few minutes worth of entertainment. It's kind of like watching Bugs Bunny cartoons...you know Bugs ain't real but you enjoy him as if he was. “Top Ten” lists can be taken the same way: most of the time they aren't factual, but you can get a kick out of 'em.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Granholm, Whitmer, members of Congress cut ribbon for MSU’s $730M nuclear research facility

After 13 years of work and a nearly $1 billion investment, state and national leaders came together in East Lansing Monday for a prestigious ribbon-cutting ceremony for the one-of-a-kind scientific facility. The Facility for Rare Isotope Beams (FRIB), housed on Michigan State University’s campus next to academic buildings and across the street from the MSU […] The post Granholm, Whitmer, members of Congress cut ribbon for MSU’s $730M nuclear research facility appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
10NEWS

Michigan woman dies at 114, third oldest in the US

DEWITT, Mich. — A Michigan woman who was among the oldest living Americans has died at age 114. Irene Dunham died Sunday, son Bruce Dunham told the Lansing State Journal. Her mind was sharp but "her body just finally gave up,” he said Monday. Gerontology Research Group had...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
WILX-TV

Mass Camaro theft leads to multi-agency chase through Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Nine people are in custody following a mass Camaro theft that turned into multi-agency police chase Monday morning. The Michigan State Police (MSP) said it began with a theft of vehicles from an auto plant in Lansing. By the time police were alerted to the theft, the suspects were fleeing in the cars, which Lansing police identified as Camaros.
LANSING, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Long 80-degree spell looking likely for Michigan

If you are waiting for some really warm weather, it’s going to happen next week. It probably won’t be just a one-day wonder, either. There is going to be a rearranging of the upper-air pattern around the northern hemisphere next week. These upper-air pattern changes are common and nothing to be alarmed about. I always give the analogy of the lava lamp from back in the 1970s. As the lightbulb heats up, the blobs of red start to rise in the lava lamp. The blobs travel in a cycle. Then at one point, a red blob collides with another blob and disrupts the circulation.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Fire destroys 5 barns in Jackson County

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — One family in Jackson County is left without power after a fire destroyed all five of their barns. What started off as an ordinary day quickly turned into a nightmare for one family yesterday after a fire started. It took crews hours to finally put it out. It happened in the 6000 […]
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WLNS

WLNS

12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy