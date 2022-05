The Phoenix Suns narrowly beat Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 of their playoff series 121-114; however, it isn’t as close as the scoreline suggests. Phoenix punished Dallas all game long and if not for a rather uncharacteristic fourth quarter, it would have been a blowout. Chris Paul and co. led by as much as 21 points, while the Mavs never even came close to taking the lead.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO