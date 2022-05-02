ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belleville, IL

City Council to consider permit for marijuana dispensary in Belleville

By Mike Koziatek
Belleville News-Democrat
Belleville News-Democrat
 2 days ago

The Belleville City Council on Monday night will consider giving approval for a proposed marijuana dispensary that a city official said could become the city’s No. 1 source of sales tax revenue.

Other places that already sell pot in the metro-east include sites in Collinsville, Fairview Heights and Sauget.

Illinois began allowing marijuana sales for recreational use on Jan. 1, 2020. In 2021, the industry had $1.37 billion in sales in the state.

The proposed Belleville site is at 7300 Twin Pyramid Parkway, which is near the intersection of Illinois 15 and South 74th Street. The brick building, which has two pyramid shapes as part of its roof, previously was the location of Belleville Oncology.

Washington, D.C.-based Blounts & Moore is seeking a special-use permit to open the Belleville dispensary.

A representative of the company could not be reached for comment on Monday afternoon but the firm’s website says it has obtained six marijuana dispensary licenses and two for growing marijuana in Illinois.

The company was founded by a group of Black women who want to ensure Black Illinois residents are involved in the development of the cannabis industry.

“We are working to bring Black America into this new green economy to support health and build wealth,” the firm states on its website.

If the Belleville site is approved, the city would collect 3% of the sales.

Clifford Cross, director of the city’s Economic Development, Planning & Zoning Department, said based on sales at other marijuana dispensaries, the Belleville location of Blounts & Moore could become the city’s top source of sales tax revenue.

Cross said he expected the business to be open in six months if it is approved by the City Council. The exterior of the building is in good shape but Cross said the interior will need extensive renovation.

The council is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. in City Hall at 101 S. Illinois St.

Belleville News-Democrat

Belleville News-Democrat

Belleville, IL
