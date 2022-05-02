ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

See All The Best Looks From The Met Gala 2022

By Anastasia Tsioulcas
wyso.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first Monday night in May means one thing in New York City: the annual fashion extravaganza that is the Met Gala. Because of the pandemic, it's actually been less than a year since the last Met Gala was held. But this annual high-stakes fashion soiree is a major money-maker for...

www.wyso.org

Comments / 0

Related
People

Every Look Sarah Jessica Parker Has Worn to the Met Gala

The star has said she's "a stickler for the theme," and proves it by hitting the Met Gala steps in unforgettable outfits, over-the-top headpieces and — always — plenty of homework put into the final ensemble: "I don't understand how everyone else didn't spend seven to 10 months working on it," she told Vogue. Look back at every outfit she has worn to the Costume Institute benefit gala.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Lala Anthony Does Burgundy All Over in Embellished Dress & Satin Pumps at Met Gala 2022

Click here to read the full article. Lala Anthony pulled out a show-stopping outfit for the 2022 Met Gala in New York tonight. The “Power” alum is hosting the 2022 Met Gala red carpet livestream alongside Vogue’s editor-at-large Hamish Bowles and Vanessa Hudgens. The evening event will stream across Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Vogue’s digital platform tonight at 6 p.m. ET. For fashion’s biggest night, Anthony wore a deep burgundy dress. The top portion of the silky gown came up around her neck to form a choker. The bottom portion was a wrap design, which included a risky thigh-high slit. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

La La Anthony & Vanessa Hudgens Will Host Met Gala 2022’s Red Carpet & More You Need to Know

Click here to read the full article. Update: Vogue announced it will host the 2022 Met Gala Red Carpet livestream across Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and its own digital platforms from the event, beginning at 6 p.m. on May 2. The evening’s red carpet hosts will include the magazine’s editor-at-large Hamish Bowles, as well as Vanessa Hudgens and La La Anthony. The celebrities appointed to co-chair the event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art are none other than Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. The superstar couple will also be joined by Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda to co-host the event at the Met,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

Every Glamorous Look Blake Lively Wore to the Met Gala, From 2008 to Today

Blake Lively has not walked the Met Gala steps since 2018, but that's likely to change very soon. The 34-year-old actress and her husband Ryan Reynolds are this year's co-chairs for the annual event that fundraises for the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. As part of the current exhibit, "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," Lively will dress to fit the theme, which The New York Times's chief fashion critic Vanessa Friedman described on Twitter as "Gilded Glamour." The idea of elaborate and regal-esque outfits amidst the ongoing war in Ukraine has sparked controversy, with influencer Bryanboy making headlines for his comment, "Gilded glamour at a time of war, let them eat cake."
BEAUTY & FASHION
ABC News

Met Gala 2022: See what celebrities wore for fashion's biggest night

One of fashion's biggest nights is back, and celebrities have brought out their very best looks for the affair. Held in New York City, the theme, "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," serves as the second iteration of the Costume Institute exhibition's series focused on American style. The first part, titled "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," was last year's theme.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Person
Tom Ford
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Blake Lively
Person
Anna Wintour
Person
Regina King
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
The Hollywood Reporter

How to Watch the Met Gala Livestream

Fashion’s biggest night is back on May 2, with the Met Gala returning to its traditional first Monday in May slot after two years of COVID cancellations and date changes. This year’s Met Gala theme is “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” which piggybacks off of 2021’s “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” The annual event serves as a fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute.More from The Hollywood ReporterKim Kardashian Wears Marilyn Monroe's Historic Dress to the Met GalaMet Gala: All the Details on Red-Carpet Arrivals and ExhibitionThe Hollywood Film Directors Who Are Art Directing the Met Gala's...
BEAUTY & FASHION
NBC Chicago

Met Gala Returns to Traditional Spot on First Monday in May

Well, hello first Monday in May. The year's biggest night in fashion, the Met Gala, returns to its usual berth on the social calendar this year after pandemic upheaval. And if it feels like one of those what, already moments, it is. It's been just under eight months since the...
MUSIC
Page Six

What is ‘Gilded Glamour’ and why is it this year’s Met Gala theme?

The Met Gala is set to return on the first Monday in May, after several postponements thanks to COVID-19. Fashion’s biggest red carpet will take place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 2, and is sure to draw major star power. While 2021’s “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion”-themed gala was pushed to September, this year’s will serve as a continuation of sorts, with a slightly tweaked (but still all-American) theme and a new dress code that’s sure to inspire everyone from Kim Kardashian to Rihanna. With hosts Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Met Gala#American Fashion#Fashion Design#The Costume Institute#Npr
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Us Weekly

Viola Davis Responds to ‘Incredibly Hurtful’ Criticism of Michelle Obama Portrayal on Showtime’s ‘The First Lady’

Putting it all out there. Viola Davis doesn’t have time for critics — especially when it comes to her portrayal of Michelle Obama on Showtime’s The First Lady. The 56-year-old actress told BBC News in an interview published on Monday, April 25, that it is "incredibly hurtful when people say negative things about your work." […]
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Michael B. Jordan Celebrates Lori Harvey’s Met Gala Debut In The Sweetest Way

Click here to read the full article. Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey, affectionately known as Nugget and Turtle, are back proving that they still are relationship goals. Though her beau was notably absent from her side at her Met Gala debut this past Monday (May 2), Harvey took to the red carpet wearing a custom, black Michael Kors gown that had her rock-solid abs on full display. Styled by Jason Bolden, the model-entrepreneur reflected on her look on Instagram. “Met Monday [sparkles emoji] Thank you @michaelkors for letting me be one of your muses for the evening! What a moment!...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy