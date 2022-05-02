See All The Best Looks From The Met Gala 2022

Blake Lively has not walked the Met Gala steps since 2018, but that's likely to change very soon. The 34-year-old actress and her husband Ryan Reynolds are this year's co-chairs for the annual event that fundraises for the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. As part of the current exhibit, "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," Lively will dress to fit the theme, which The New York Times's chief fashion critic Vanessa Friedman described on Twitter as "Gilded Glamour." The idea of elaborate and regal-esque outfits amidst the ongoing war in Ukraine has sparked controversy, with influencer Bryanboy making headlines for his comment, "Gilded glamour at a time of war, let them eat cake."

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 7 DAYS AGO