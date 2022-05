OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With gas prices so high, gas thieves are getting creative. Omaha Police say thieves are drilling into gas tanks and collecting any gas that drips out. Kristen Stanislav is moving into an apartment complex in Elkhorn, where neighbors say someone has been drilling into gas tanks. She said, “It seems a little crazy. With inflation, people are probably getting more desperate trying to get where they need to go.”

