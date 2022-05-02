ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Whitmer Signs Bill Requiring Recordings Of Public Meetings

By Jack Hall
radioresultsnetwork.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Whitmer today signed House Bill 4705, which expands the Open Meetings Act to require certain state public bodies to create and maintain audio recordings of their meetings, expanding transparency and accountability. This brings the...

