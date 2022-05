A major race in Ohio this year, is the one for Governor. The field includes three Republicans and two Democrats. Ohio Republicans are headed for the crossroads, they must decide to either stick with their current governor or go a different route as Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine seeks a second term and Jim Renacci, Joe Blystone and Ron Hood look to unseat him. In the Demoratic running is former mayor of Cincinnati John Cranley and Former mayor of Dayon, Nan Whaley.

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO