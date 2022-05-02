ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

See All The Best Looks From The Met Gala 2022

By Anastasia Tsioulcas
KEDM
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first Monday night in May means one thing in New York City: the annual fashion extravaganza that is the Met Gala. Because of the pandemic, it's actually been less than a year since the last Met Gala was held. But this annual high-stakes fashion soiree is a major money-maker for...

People

Every Look Sarah Jessica Parker Has Worn to the Met Gala

The star has said she's "a stickler for the theme," and proves it by hitting the Met Gala steps in unforgettable outfits, over-the-top headpieces and — always — plenty of homework put into the final ensemble: "I don't understand how everyone else didn't spend seven to 10 months working on it," she told Vogue. Look back at every outfit she has worn to the Costume Institute benefit gala.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

Every Look Blake Lively Has Worn to the Met Gala Since 2008

Every year, we excitedly wait for both the Met Gala’s theme announcement and the Met Gala red carpet itself. The Met Gala has always been marked on our calendars, as the day we set aside time to look at one of fashion’s biggest events. Without fail, fashion’s biggest night revives everyone’s love for grandiose looks. Years after the night, we still daydream about the grand gowns and costumes some of our favorite celebrities wore — many of which include the dresses Blake Lively has worn.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Lifestyle
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
E! News

Kim Kardashian Reveals She Lost 16 Pounds for Met Gala 2022: All the Details on Her Marilyn Monroe Look

Watch: Kim Kardashian Channels Marilyn Monroe at Met Gala 2022. Kim Kardashian revealed the lengths she went to while transforming into Marilyn Monroe. Kim wore Marilyn's original 60-year-old dress while walking the 2022 Met Gala red carpet, which kicked off in New York on May 2 with the theme "In America: An Anthology of Fashion." Marilyn wore the Bob Mackie look while famously singing "Happy Birthday Mr. President" to John F. Kennedy in 1962.
BEAUTY & FASHION
ABC News

Met Gala 2022: See what celebrities wore for fashion's biggest night

One of fashion's biggest nights is back, and celebrities have brought out their very best looks for the affair. Held in New York City, the theme, "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," serves as the second iteration of the Costume Institute exhibition's series focused on American style. The first part, titled "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," was last year's theme.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Lala Anthony Does Burgundy All Over in Embellished Dress & Satin Pumps at Met Gala 2022

Click here to read the full article. Lala Anthony pulled out a show-stopping outfit for the 2022 Met Gala in New York tonight. The “Power” alum is hosting the 2022 Met Gala red carpet livestream alongside Vogue’s editor-at-large Hamish Bowles and Vanessa Hudgens. The evening event will stream across Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Vogue’s digital platform tonight at 6 p.m. ET. For fashion’s biggest night, Anthony wore a deep burgundy dress. The top portion of the silky gown came up around her neck to form a choker. The bottom portion was a wrap design, which included a risky thigh-high slit. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Distractify

Here's the Met Gala 2022 Theme, Explained

"Fashion’s biggest night," aka the Met Gala, is back at the Costume Institute at New York City's renowned Metropolitan Museum of Art. The event typically takes place each year on the first Monday of May and gives celebs and fashion industry insiders a chance to play with costume fashion.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
POPSUGAR

100+ Memorable Met Gala Looks That Lit Up the Red Carpet

There is quite possibly no bigger (or more extravagant) fashion event than the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala. Each year, the best and brightest of the industry come together to celebrate the museum's new exhibit (it's even referred to as the Oscars of the East Coast), and celebrities, models, and designers bring their sartorial A games to the corresponding red carpet.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Hollywood Reporter

How to Watch the Met Gala Livestream

Fashion’s biggest night is back on May 2, with the Met Gala returning to its traditional first Monday in May slot after two years of COVID cancellations and date changes. This year’s Met Gala theme is “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” which piggybacks off of 2021’s “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” The annual event serves as a fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute.More from The Hollywood ReporterKim Kardashian Wears Marilyn Monroe's Historic Dress to the Met GalaMet Gala: All the Details on Red-Carpet Arrivals and ExhibitionThe Hollywood Film Directors Who Are Art Directing the Met Gala's...
BEAUTY & FASHION
FASHION Magazine |

Five Trends We Expect to See at the Met Gala

We’re less than a week out from the first Monday of May, which makes for much anticipation, guest-list speculation and outfit predictions for the 2022 Met Gala. This year, the theme is “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” with a white tie dress code that specifies “gilded glamour.” Stretching from 1870s to the 1900s, the Gilded Age was a period of rapid economic growth and income inequality, with society’s upper echelon donning extravagant and fanciful dress as a means of demonstrating wealth.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Mashed

What Dinner At The 2022 Met Gala Really Looked Like

The New York Times' Vanessa Friedman seized an enviable word-play opportunity when she summed up the theme of this year's Met Gala as "gilt without the guilt." Critics read the "Gilded Glamour and White Tie" dress code for the star-studded soirée as a tone-deaf move amidst widespread inflation in the U.S., reports The Guardian, which explains that the theme "pays homage to the period of rapid prosperity, industrialization, and growth in the U.S. from 1870 to 1890." Nevertheless, celebrities strutted down the red carpet on Monday sporting digital-age spins on 19th-century opulence in support of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, where a sea of light-reflecting jewel tones met a shore of sharp black and white.
BEAUTY & FASHION

