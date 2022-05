Twelve students took home a combined $3,500 in scholarships during the 2022 College Savings Mississippi Art Contest at the Mississippi Museum of Art. “In these students’ artwork, we saw the beauty of their creativity, but also a snapshot of their dreams,” said State Treasurer David McRae. “I am excited to see where these dreams will take them, and I’m thrilled to help them along with a scholarship from College Savings Mississippi.”

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO