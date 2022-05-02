ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

See All The Best Looks From The Met Gala 2022

By Anastasia Tsioulcas
mtpr.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first Monday night in May means one thing in New York City: the annual fashion extravaganza that is the Met Gala. Because of the pandemic, it's actually been less than a year since the last Met Gala was held. But this annual high-stakes fashion soiree is a major money-maker for...

www.mtpr.org

WWD

Alicia Keys Pays Homage to N.Y.C. in Ralph Lauren at the 2022 Met Gala

Click here to read the full article. Alicia Keys is a girl on fire walking the red carpet at the 2022 Met Gala. The award-winning actress and singer stunned in a glittering, silver strapless gown by Ralph Lauren with a black asymmetrical cape with jeweled embroidery of New York City’s skyline encrusted on the dress. Her hair was styled in a high ponytail with accessories to match her dress.More from WWDRegina King's Most Fashionable Moments: PHOTOSRevisiting Past Met Galas From the Fairchild ArchivesPhotos of the Top Searched Met Gala Red Carpet Style Stars According to a statement by Ralph Lauren, Keys’ column...
Every Look Sarah Jessica Parker Has Worn to the Met Gala

The star has said she's "a stickler for the theme," and proves it by hitting the Met Gala steps in unforgettable outfits, over-the-top headpieces and — always — plenty of homework put into the final ensemble: "I don't understand how everyone else didn't spend seven to 10 months working on it," she told Vogue. Look back at every outfit she has worn to the Costume Institute benefit gala.
ABC News

Met Gala 2022: See what celebrities wore for fashion's biggest night

One of fashion's biggest nights is back, and celebrities have brought out their very best looks for the affair. Held in New York City, the theme, "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," serves as the second iteration of the Costume Institute exhibition's series focused on American style. The first part, titled "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," was last year's theme.
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
Footwear News

Lala Anthony Does Burgundy All Over in Embellished Dress & Satin Pumps at Met Gala 2022

Click here to read the full article. Lala Anthony pulled out a show-stopping outfit for the 2022 Met Gala in New York tonight. The “Power” alum is hosting the 2022 Met Gala red carpet livestream alongside Vogue’s editor-at-large Hamish Bowles and Vanessa Hudgens. The evening event will stream across Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Vogue’s digital platform tonight at 6 p.m. ET. For fashion’s biggest night, Anthony wore a deep burgundy dress. The top portion of the silky gown came up around her neck to form a choker. The bottom portion was a wrap design, which included a risky thigh-high slit. The...
FASHION Magazine |

Five Trends We Expect to See at the Met Gala

We’re less than a week out from the first Monday of May, which makes for much anticipation, guest-list speculation and outfit predictions for the 2022 Met Gala. This year, the theme is “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” with a white tie dress code that specifies “gilded glamour.” Stretching from 1870s to the 1900s, the Gilded Age was a period of rapid economic growth and income inequality, with society’s upper echelon donning extravagant and fanciful dress as a means of demonstrating wealth.
Glamour

Vanessa Hudgens Wore the ‘Bridgerton’ of All Sheer Dresses to the 2022 Met Gala

Vanessa Hudgens is making a play for diamond of the 2022 Met Gala. On May 2, the actor arrived at the closest event we have to a Regency-era ball wearing what one might describe as the Bridgerton of all sheer dresses. The see-through black gown by Moschino covers the actor from neck to toe in see-through material and intricate lace detailing around the bust. But what really makes the look are the grand puffy sleeves that add a serious amount of drama and Lady Danbury-esque elegance. Hudgens topped off the look with stunning jewels by Messika.
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
Vibe

Michael B. Jordan Celebrates Lori Harvey’s Met Gala Debut In The Sweetest Way

Click here to read the full article. Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey, affectionately known as Nugget and Turtle, are back proving that they still are relationship goals. Though her beau was notably absent from her side at her Met Gala debut this past Monday (May 2), Harvey took to the red carpet wearing a custom, black Michael Kors gown that had her rock-solid abs on full display. Styled by Jason Bolden, the model-entrepreneur reflected on her look on Instagram. “Met Monday [sparkles emoji] Thank you @michaelkors for letting me be one of your muses for the evening! What a moment!...
Mashed

What Dinner At The 2022 Met Gala Really Looked Like

The New York Times' Vanessa Friedman seized an enviable word-play opportunity when she summed up the theme of this year's Met Gala as "gilt without the guilt." Critics read the "Gilded Glamour and White Tie" dress code for the star-studded soirée as a tone-deaf move amidst widespread inflation in the U.S., reports The Guardian, which explains that the theme "pays homage to the period of rapid prosperity, industrialization, and growth in the U.S. from 1870 to 1890." Nevertheless, celebrities strutted down the red carpet on Monday sporting digital-age spins on 19th-century opulence in support of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, where a sea of light-reflecting jewel tones met a shore of sharp black and white.
