ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Jury gives sweeping win to Kardashians, finds that none defamed ex-reality star Blac Chyna or interfered with contract

By Associated Press
spectrumnews1.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (AP) — Jury gives sweeping win to Kardashians,...

spectrumnews1.com

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

Blac Chyna's Mom Tokyo Toni Threatens Judge in Kardashian Lawsuit

Blac Chyna's mom, Tokyo Toni, may have taken her displeasure with the judge too far ... because she allegedly threatened him in her daughter's trial against the Kardashians. Tokyo went off on the judge while live streaming Tuesday on Instagram from just outside the courthouse where the civil case is underway. She says ... "I'm gonna get that judge." She's reacting to the judge booting her from the courtroom earlier in the day.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Rob Kardashian Testifies He ‘Didn’t Love’ Blac Chyna When They Got Engaged: It ‘Wasn’t Real’

Rob Kardashian, 35, is claiming he didn’t love Blac Chyna, 33, during their relationship, in his headline-making testimony in court on April 27. The member of the Kardashian family was speaking about his ex in the defamation trial she started against his mom Kris Jenner and sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner, and said their romance “wasn’t real love” while admitting he only thought she was the one for him because she accepted him at his “lowest point,” according to TMZ.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Blac Chyna
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
OK! Magazine

Ryan Seacrest's Deposition Reveals Shocking Confessions About Blac Chyna's Reality Show — Details

Ryan Seacrest is weighing in on the ongoing court battle between the Kardashian-Jenner family and Blac Chyna.According to a new report from Radar, the TV producer made some bombshell claims in his deposition, which the famous family is trying to get blocked from the jury. As reported by the outlet, Seacrest — who is scheduled to take the stand in the trial — shockingly revealed in his deposition that he wanted Chyna's show with Rob Kardashian, Rob & Chyna, to move forward, despite the Kardashian-Jenner squad's claim that there was fear over Rob's safety as a result of the exes'...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Ap#The Associated Press
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp praises Amber Heard as having ‘the strength of a thousand men’ in text to her mother

Johnny Depp praised Amber Heard for having “the strength of a thousand men” in a text to her mother, the Heard legal team revealed in court. As proceedings in Mr Depp’s defamation trial against Ms Heard resumed on Monday, her attorney Ben Rottenborn said Mr Depp was going into detox for addiction to pain killers when he spoke to Ms Heard’s mother. Johnny Depp trial – latest updatesOn 19 August 2014, Mr Depp wrote: “my dearest Paige, how unbelievably kind and pure your message was. I am beyond thankful to have you in my life. There’s no luckier man on...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Mark Hamill claims he lost thousands of Twitter followers in hours after Elon Musk sale agreed

Mark Hamill has revealed he lost thousands of followers on Twitter in the space of a few hours yesterday (25 April).While the exact reason for the exodus has not been confirmed, his tweet came shortly after it was announced that Elon Musk is set to purchase the social media platform in a deal worth $44bn.Since the news broke, many users of the site (including Jameela Jamil) have announced their intention to delete their accounts, owing to Musk’s reputation as a politically controversial figure. It is believed this could be the reason for Hamill’s loss in followers.“Weird. I just lost...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Resented Filming ‘KUWTK’ With Blac Chyna After She ‘Beat Rob With A Metal Rod’

Kim Kardashian, 41, talked about her negative feelings toward Blac Chyna after the model allegedly “beat” her brother Rob Kardashian “with a metal rod” during their previous tumultuous relationship, while speaking in a Los Angeles court on Tuesday for Chyna’s defamation trial against her family. The reality star mentioned the alleged abuse when reportedly talking about Rob’s now ex-girlfriend being offered $370,000 by the E! Network to appear on her family series, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, after season one of Rob & Chyna, her own show with Rob, ended. An email that Kim wrote about her disapproval of the offer was shown during her time on the stand, and in it, she was complaining that the network didn’t approach her family before making the offer to Chyna.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

Johnny Depp Wraps Defamation Testimony: ‘Yes, I Am’ a Domestic Violence Victim

Click here to read the full article. In his final day on the stand in his $50 million defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp told the court “the only person that I have ever abused in my life is myself.” After a three-day break in which the court was dark, the seven-person jury listened to a series of audio recordings — often chaotic and difficult to decipher — that included a Depp prediction that Heard “will hit the wall hard,” a phrase that also appeared in a text message written by the actor that was introduced to the court. “You...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kris Jenner reacts to Blac Chyna defamation trial verdict on Met Gala red carpet

While the Kardashians and Jenners attended the Met Gala, a jury reached a verdict in Blac Chyna’s $100m defamation lawsuit in favour of the famous family.The Los Angeles jury found that no members of the famous family defamed Black Chyna or interfered with her E! network contract.Kris Jenner was all smiles as she walked the Met Gala red carpet after the verdict was announced. “I’m just happy it’s over,” the 66-year-old matriarch told Variety’s Marc Malkin. “I’m glad it’s over and I’m glad it’s over for the girls. And we’re here tonight to celebrate!”When asked how she powered through...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Blac Chyna Vows To ‘Appeal’ After Losing Lawsuit Against Kardashians, Lawyer Says

Blac Chyna’s attorneys revealed that they’re going to appeal their case after the 33-year-old model lost in her lawsuit against the Kardashian family on Monday, May 2. One of the points that the lawyer Lynne Ciani highlighted was that the jury ruled that Chyna had not been physically abusive towards her ex Rob Kardashian, 35, even if they didn’t rule that Kim and Khloe Kardashian as well as Kylie and Kris Jenner had defamed her.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy