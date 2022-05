GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Bay Beach opens up Saturday... but the fun starts an hour later each day because of a staffing shortage. Visitors can catch a ride on the Zippin Pippin or hop aboard the train between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. for most of the summer. Previously, ride-goers could enjoy the park from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

