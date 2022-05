ORANGE COUNTY, N.J. - A month ago, four people were strangers. But now, they're bonded for life. CBS2's Steve Overmyer has the story of a life saved by a phone call. "You're taught to take a lot of the variables out, so here's a specific, OK, tell me exactly what happened," said Gerard Lewis. Lewis is a 911 dispatcher in Orange County. At 3 a.m. on April 9, he got a call. A woman was in labor. Andrewa Jackson's fiancé, Derrick Crowder, was racing her to the hospital "So I'm in the front seat, I'm holding onto the handle, and everything. I'm just like...

