Vermont State

MiVT: Green Mountain Hooked Rugs

WCAX
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASA is making history with its latest mission to the space station. It’s officially off to the races...

www.wcax.com

WCAX

Phase two begins on Lake Champlain cleanup

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The EPA continues to monitor progress on the cleanup of Lake Champlain. Recent work dates back to 2015, with Vermont’s passage of the Clean Water Act and has continued ever since. The Community Sailing Center in Burlington says the cleanup of the lake is becoming...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Siegel launches campaign for Vermont governor

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s officially off to the races for Vermont’s top job. Democrat Brenda Siegel on Monday kicked off her campaign for governor. “I know that if we can come together, we can win,” Siegel said. Siegel founded the Southern Vermont Dance Festival and is...
VERMONT STATE
CBS Boston

New Hampshire’s ‘Old Man Of The Mountain’ Crumbled 19 Years Ago

LINCOLN, N.H. (CBS) – Nineteen years ago, New Hampshire lost the iconic “Old Man of the Mountain” when it came crumbling down. For 200 years, the massive granite profile drew tourists to Franconia Notch State Park. That changed on May 3, 2003, when the rocks fell to the ground below. On May 3, 2003, the White Mountains lost its "Old Man". It's been 19 years since the rock face fell in Franconia Notch, but we all have memories of family road trips, and annual visits to the Old Man of the Mountain. Here's to a true icon! #WhiteMountains 📷: Cannon Mountain pic.twitter.com/EgegJXs5FJ — White Mountains NH (@whitemts) May 3, 2022 Last year, a fishing platform and pathway at Profile Lake were finalized to memorialize the Old Man.
POLITICS
WCAX

Musician aims to perform in every Vermont community

For Stephanie Krauss, rug hooking seems to be in the family genes. It’s officially off to the races for Vermont’s top job. New nonprofit works to help Afghan refugees settle into life in Vermont. Updated: 3 hours ago. Helping Afghan refugees acclimate to life in Vermont, that’s the...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont sees new wave of COVID infections, hospitalizations

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - COVID is on the comeback in Vermont. Since March, the state has been riding another wave of COVID infections and hospitalizations as the BA.2 variant blankets our region. Vermont hit its highest rate of COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths this past winter. Following the January peak,...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

East Montpelier barn and equipment destroyed in flames

Spring has officially arrived in Vermont-- the Notch Road is open for the season!. Members of the Vermont Air National Guard have arrived in Germany. Under Vermont’s Freedom of Choice Act, abortion is legal in the state. Phase two begins on Lake Champlain cleanup. Updated: 8 hours ago. The...
EAST MONTPELIER, VT
WCAX

Crews battle barn fire in East Montpelier

For Stephanie Krauss, rug hooking seems to be in the family genes. It’s officially off to the races for Vermont’s top job. New nonprofit works to help Afghan refugees settle into life in Vermont. Updated: 9 hours ago. Helping Afghan refugees acclimate to life in Vermont, that’s the...
EAST MONTPELIER, VT
WCAX

Vermont ski resort to offer free child care to employees

JEFFERSONVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Smugglers’ Notch Resort this week announced that it will offer employees free, on-site child care. It comes as the group Let’s Grow Kids estimates lack of child care is keeping about 5,000 Vermonters out of the workforce. Smugglers’ Notch Human Resources Director Shelly...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Star Struck: NASA mission making history

For Stephanie Krauss, rug hooking seems to be in the family genes. It’s officially off to the races for Vermont’s top job. New nonprofit works to help Afghan refugees settle into life in Vermont. Updated: 5 hours ago. Helping Afghan refugees acclimate to life in Vermont, that’s the...
BURLINGTON, VT
94.3 WCYY

Chances Are That Beautiful Bouquet of Mother’s Day Flowers Hits New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts Customs First

Who doesn't love getting flowers any time of the year? And with Mother's Day coming up, one of the biggest bouquet days of the year, you may not know that 80% of our flowers are imported from overseas, according to PetalRepublic.com. This means that the entire process of getting our bouquets without bugs has an enormous and necessary process they go through first.
MAINE STATE
WCAX

VTrans opens Notch Road for 2022 season

CAMBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a day Vermonters wait for all winter -- Vermont Route 108, or ‘The Notch’ is once again open for the season. The road closed on November 24th of last year, and Tuesday, the snow finally melted enough to let traffic through. It’s...
CAMBRIDGE, VT

