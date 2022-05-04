Mother and daughter killed in crash in Fresno County, deputies say

Two of the three people who were killed in a head-on crash in Fresno County Monday afternoon have been identified.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office confirmed that 39-year-old Natalie Shepherd and two-year-old Savanah Fagundes were killed in the crash. Deputies say Fagundes was Sheperd's daughter.

The California Highway Patrol says the crash happened at about 2:40 pm on Highway 33 north of Sutter Avenue.

Investigators say a pickup truck and a van collided on the southbound lane of the highway.

The truck caught fire was quickly consumed by the flames.

Officers are still working to determine what led up to the crash.

The third person killed has not been identified.