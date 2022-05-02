ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

WEATHER- Scattered Storms Overnight, Severe Weather Returns Tuesday

By Clark Shelton
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 2 days ago
Tonight shouldn’t be too bad, but , we are monitoring the next round coming in later Tuesday. Some of these this evening may be severe with hail and gusty winds.

We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings.

Tonight A slight chance of showers between 7pm and 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Tuesday A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday Night Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 11pm. Low around 58. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

The post WEATHER- Scattered Storms Overnight, Severe Weather Returns Tuesday appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

Comments / 0

