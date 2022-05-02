MSAC baseball tournament – day one

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Hurricane and Cabell Midland will go head-to-head for the baseball MSAC championship game, after both collected shutouts against St. Albans and Huntington, respectively.

You can watch highlights from Hurricane vs. St. Albans above!

In the first inning, Quarrier Philips had a big hit to score Damian Witty for the first run of the game, and the Redskins were just getting started.

In the same frame, Phillips stole second and walked to third.

Bryson Rigney up to bat, the catcher misses the pitch, and Philips made a run for home. He was safe, and Hurricane ended the first inning up 2-0.

The Redskins’ defense was dominant too; a quick out by Brogan Brown, then a double play holds St. Albans scoreless.

The ‘Skins shutout the Red Dragons, 8-0, and will face Cabell Midland for the MSAC Championship Game.

That’s because Cabell Midland took down Huntington, also in a shutout.

You can watch the Cabell Midland vs. Huntington highlights above!

The last time these two teams faced each other, the Knights won 8-0.

Cabell Midland on a hot start; Curtis Ball grounds it up the middle for a base hit. Ray Ray Williams slides in safely as Midland takes the early lead.

Later that inning, Jackson Fetty grounds out to second, and it’s good enough to score Isaac Petit. The Knights lead it two to nothing after an inning.

Huntington’s Carson Carter settled in after that, striking out Kenyon Collins on a pitch in the dirt.

Trouble for Cabell Midland in the fourth, the Highlanders had bases loaded, but Logan Lingenfelter punches out the batter to get out of the jam.

Cabell Midland wins the pitching duel, the final 3-0.

The first game of the MSAC Tournament was between Capital and South Charleston.

The Black Eagles are struggling so far this season; their last win came on April 2nd, so exactly one month ago.

Capital had the bags loaded in the second, Evan Wilson with a big hit that fell right before the back wall. It was enough for a three run double; Cameron Kirsch, Garrett Stuck, and Jaylen Symns each scored to make it 5-1.

Check out highlights above!

The Cougars weren’t through with the inning yet; next at bat, Johnny Kirkpatrick lined it through center.

Wilson started gunnin’ for home from second, he made it safe. Capital totaled six runs in this frame to go into the third up 8-1.

SC respond in the third though. Bases loaded, Corbin Dixon with a huge hit that barely lands inside, both Kyler Dixon and Cooper Simpson made it home safe.

The Black Eagles had a big inning in the third, totaling five runs.

But Capital kept it rolling late to come out on top, the final 18-8.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.