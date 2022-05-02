ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘Deeply honoured’: Billy Connolly to receive Bafta fellowship

By Jane Clinton
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20n9pz_0fQwKD0F00
Billy Connolly’s five-decade career will be celebrated at the Bafta TV awards on 8 May.

Sir Billy Connolly said he does not let his Parkinson’s disease dictate who he is as he spoke of his honour at receiving this year’s Bafta fellowship.

The 79-year-old comedian, known as the Big Yin, will be celebrated for a career spanning more than five decades at the awards ceremony on 8 May. The fellowship is the highest Bafta accolade given to recognise outstanding and exceptional contribution in film, games or television.

Connolly, who was knighted in 2017 for services to entertainment and charity, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2013. He retired from live performances five years later but has continued to record programmes and make TV appearances.

The Scottish star, who lives in the US and is married to the actor turned clinical psychologist and author Pamela Stephenson, will not be able to attend the ceremony in person but has recorded an acceptance message.

He told Bafta.org: “Doing the same thing you’ve always done is good for you. I don’t let the Parkinson’s dictate who I am – I just get on with it. I’ve had a very successful career and I have no regrets at all.”

Born in a tenement flat in Glasgow in 1942, Connolly worked as a welder in the Clyde shipyards before becoming a folk singer and musician alongside Gerry Rafferty in the Humblebums. But it was his move into standup that brought him fame.

As well as his comedy career he has won praise for his acting roles including opposite Judi Dench in Mrs Brown in 1997 as well as The Man Who Sued God and The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies.

More recently he has found a new audience with his TV documentaries and last year published an autobiography, Windswept & Interesting.

The recognition from Bafta is the latest in a list of honours. In 2002 he received a Bafta special award and in 2003 was made a CBE in the 2003 Queen’s birthday honours list. In 2010 he was given Glasgow’s highest honour, the freedom of the city, and two years later was recognised with a lifetime achievement award by Bafta Scotland.

Connolly said that while he was very proud of his collection of “shiny things”, he had “never set out to get them or hunt them down”.

Emma Baehr, the executive director of awards and content at Bafta, thanked him for his “phenomenal career on television”, saying he had made “a remarkable contribution to our industry” and become a “national treasure on stage and screen, adored by fans around the world”.

The comedian joins the likes of Sir David Attenborough, Sir Trevor McDonald, Dame Joanna Lumley and Jon Snow in receiving a fellowship.

He said of the accolade: “I am deeply honoured. Fifty films and ... I can’t remember how many TV shows – as well as my stage comedy – added up to something that’s a joy to look back on. A lovely thing.

“I had no idea the fellowship existed, but I’m told it’s a big deal! It’s lovely to be recognised and to become a jolly good fellow.”

The Channel 4 series It’s a Sin, written and created by the Doctor Who screenwriter Russell T Davies, leads the Bafta television award nominations this year with 11 across the craft and television awards categories.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Naomi Judd obituary

In September 1985, a New York Times article bemoaned the decline of the established stars of country music and the cliched “Nashville Sound”, but help was already on the way. Why Not Me, the 1984 debut album by mother and daughter duo the Judds, had topped the US country chart, was racking up multimillion sales, and had delivered three No 1 country singles, Why Not Me, Girls’ Night Out and Love Is Alive.
OBITUARIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Connolly
Person
Russell T Davies
Person
Gerry Rafferty
Person
Pamela Stephenson
Person
Judi Dench
Person
David Attenborough
The Guardian

Stephen Colbert on Trump’s allies: ‘Why are these guys so bad at committing crimes?’

Stephen Colbert caught up on a deluge of January 6 committee news following a week off from the Late Show with Covid. Starting with: the 2,319 text messages handed over to the committee by Donald Trump’s former chief of staff, Mark Meadows. “That’s a lot of messages,” Colbert said on Monday evening. “Luckily Meadows has T-Mobile’s Unlimited Talk and Treason plan.”
POTUS
BBC

Mum calls for change after daughter's Leicestershire school snub

A mother has called for changes to how school places are allocated after her four-year-old daughter missed out on a place at primary school. Jess, from Queniborough, Leicestershire, said she applied on time for the three closest schools but did not secure a spot at any of them. She said...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scottish#Humblebums
The Guardian

Minny McCormack obituary

My aunt Minny McCormack, who has died aged 102, was among the first German women allowed to marry a British soldier after the second world war and was one of the last living war brides. That soldier, my uncle, Jim McCormack, fell in love with her soon after knocking on her door and asking for a cup of tea in war-ravaged Aachen in September 1945.
OBITUARIES
PopCrush

Sharon Osbourne Calls Out Cancel Culture Hypocrisy: ‘If Hitler Were Alive Today, They Would Give Him a TV Show’

Last month it was revealed that Sharon Osbourne would be returning to television, partnered with Piers Morgan on a new U.K. series named The Talk. This comes nearly a year after Osbourne was suspended and eventually exited the U.S. talk show The Talk after expressing her support for Morgan in an intense discussion over race with co-host Sheryl Underwood. Now, in a new interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times, Osbourne reveals how cancel culture impacted her as she eventually parted ways with her longtime daytime talk series amidst public backlash.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

263K+
Followers
67K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy