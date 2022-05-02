ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Oregon Ducks punter Will Hutchinson entering transfer portal

By James Crepea
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

EUGENE — Oregon is losing another player from its specialist room. Punter Will Hutchinson, a walk-on who handled all of the punts during the Ducks’ spring game,...

www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
College Football HQ

USC football schedule for 2022 season

How do things look for USC in the Pac-12 and College Football Playoff race this year? Let's take a look at the full USC football schedule for the Trojans in the 2022 season More from College Football HQ Teams with most wins against AP No. 1 opponents Where the top transfer QBs are headed for ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: Joke About Scott Frost Punishment Going Viral

College football fans can't stop joking about what the NCAA is punishing Scott Frost for. The NCAA announced minor penalties against Frost and the Nebraska football program on Monday. The punishment stems from one of Frost's special teams analysts providing on-field "technical or tactical instruction to student-athletes during practices and film sessions."
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Report: What Scott Frost’s Punishment Actually Means

On Monday, Nebraska head coach Scott Frost received a one-year show cause for violating the NCAA’s rules regarding countable coaches. He was also hit with a five-day suspension that’ll take place during the “championship segment” of the 2022 season. The NCAA discovered that former special teams...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Bru McCoy, Former 5-Star Recruit, Announces Transfer Destination

Former USC wide receiver Bru McCoy has announced his decision to join the Tennessee Volunteers for the 2022 season. McCoy, a five-star recruit in the 2019 class, entered the transfer portal back in January after a season marred by troubling legal issues. Head coach Josh Heupel and the Tennessee program immediately reached out as potential suitors.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon College Sports
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Sports
Eugene, OR
Football
Eugene, OR
College Sports
Local
Oregon Football
The Spun

Look: 1 Major Program's Chances With Arch Manning 'Fading'

The Alabama Crimson Tide could reportedly be losing their grip on top quarterback prospect Arch Manning. Per On3 Sports, the race for the 6-foot-4, 215-pound signal-caller is down to three teams: Alabama, Georgia and Texas. But, On3's prediction algorithm has Bama's chances fading. Saying that the Longhorns hold a 44.4...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names The Best Program In College Football

The pervasiveness of cheating in college football wasn’t the only thing Paul Finebaum talked about during his Monday appearance on “McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning.” The ESPN personality also gave his thoughts on who the best program in the country is. And fresh off a national...
ATHENS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon Ducks#Punter#American Football#College Football#Uo
The Spun

Texans Signed Veteran Quarterback On Wednesday

It didn't take long for Kevin Hogan to find a new home. The Houston Texans signed the 29-year-old quarterback, whom the Tennessee Titans cut on Saturday after drafting Malik Willis in the third round. Hogan took seven snaps for the Titans last year but has not attempted an NFL pass...
HOUSTON, TX
saturdaytradition.com

Report: Minnesota OL enters NCAA transfer portal after 4 seasons

A Minnesota offensive lineman will look at continuing his college football career elsewhere after 4 seasons with PJ Fleck’s Golden Gophers. Austin Beier has reportedly entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. As the Rivals Transfer Portal report notes, Beier made just one appearance during 4 seasons. He...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Spun

Former Oregon Football Star Has Reportedly Died

An Oregon Ducks football great has sadly passed away. Jack Morris died at the age of 90 on April 27 due to Alzheimer’s. Morris played two sports at Oregon, but was mainly known for being a standout on the football team. He was a key member of the 1957-58 team that went to the Rose Bowl.
EUGENE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Oregonian

Former Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Sam Poutasi’s settlement with UO is for $300,000

EUGENE — The University of Oregon recently settled a lawsuit filed by former offensive lineman Sam Poutasi related to his hospitalization with rhabdomyolysis following strenuous workouts in January 2017. Oregon settled with Poutasi for $300,000, a university spokesperson confirmed to The Oregonian/OregonLive. That sum, the spokesperson said, was “essentially...
EUGENE, OR
The Spun

Nebraska Landed Another Major Football Transfer Tuesday

Despite head coach Scott Frost getting hit with some punishment from the NCAA on Monday, he's still landing some great talent from the transfer portal. The Cornhuskers were able to poach former Texas Tech defensive lineman Devin Drew from the portal. He posted a video on his Twitter page that made it official.
LINCOLN, NE
ESPN

Former USC Trojans receiver Bru McCoy announces transfer to Tennessee Volunteers

Former USC receiver Bru McCoy is transferring to , he announced Tuesday on social media. McCoy had entered the college football transfer portal for a third time in January. McCoy, 21, did not play a snap at USC during the 2021 season after he was arrested in July on suspicion of violating California Penal Code Section 273.5(a), which covers domestic violence toward a spouse or other cohabitant. At the time, McCoy was released on $50,000 bond.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Oregonian

Girls track: Oregon City’s Harley Daniel shatters state 300-meter hurdle record

With the 2022 track and field state tournament just a couple of weeks away, Oregon City’s Harley Daniel is ready to head to Eugene on a roll as hot as anyone in the state. In her final home meet on Wednesday afternoon, Daniel finished the girls 300-meter hurdles in 42.23 seconds, a new state record. The previous record was held by Milwaukie’s Janelle Joy, who finished in 42.58 in 2001.
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
75K+
Followers
41K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy