Los Angeles, CA

Man shot and killed inside Los Angeles cannabis dispensary

By Associated Press
KERO 23 ABC News
KERO 23 ABC News
 2 days ago
Authorities say a man was shot and killed inside a Los Angeles cannabis dispensary and police are searching for two suspects.

Investigators didn’t immediately identify a possible motive for the shooting around noon Saturday at the second-floor shop along a busy boulevard in the Tarzana neighborhood.

Officials say shots were fired inside the dispensary and also in an alley behind the building with a synagogue on the first floor.

Police didn’t immediately identify the victim, offer suspect descriptions or provide the name of the dispensary.

