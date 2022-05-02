ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kardashians Win Blac Chyna Defamation Lawsuit, No Damages Awarded

By Miguel A. Melendez‍
ETOnline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe jury in Blac Chyna's trial against Rob Kardashian and his family has reached a verdict. After deliberating, the jury decided that no monetary damages should be awarded to Blac Chyna, thus ending the weeks-long case. The verdict was delivered on Monday in L.A. Superior Court. The trial lasted...

www.etonline.com

Jackie Lowry
2d ago

this girl only want money so she can keep all that plastic surgery up and she can't stand it those Kardashian's got money that's the only reason why she had that child by that man for money it was always about money it just didn't go the way she wanted it to go

2d ago

hopefully Rob will be more selective on who he procreate with. Blac Chyna and Tokyo Toni are scary angry people. feel sorry for the kids.

Happy cat
2d ago

OMG! You didn't need a law degree to see Chyna lost her case the minute she admitted she signed a kill contract and was paid generously for it! The so called Kardashian texts where the girls told producers that they refused to film with Chyna was about THEIR show which had nothing to do with the Rob and Chyna show! Chyna better get her health card so she can start her shift at McDonald's.😹😹😹

