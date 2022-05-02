ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

Walk, roll and stroll your way to good exercise, prizes and community fun in Jackson

By Joe Gebhardt
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hmZ3l_0fQwJK9700

If you’re looking for an activity as we head into the summer months, Jackson residents may have an opportunity.

The city of Jackson parks and recreation department in partnership with the AARP has organized the new Walk, Roll and Stroll program which is free and open to all ages and abilities.

The program starts Tuesday, May 3 at 7 p.m. at the Ella Sharp soccer fields. Participants will be led through a 3 mile route. Officials say you can register a half hour prior to the event but you can drop in prior to the start of the walk, according to organizer Julie Weisbrod.

“I would strongly like to encourage people that are 50 and older to come out because the largest growing population are age 65 and older. As the coordinator of this program we are trying to offer opportunities so people can grow older in a healthier manner,” she said.

The events are family and pet-friendly. Door prizes will be awarded to children and adults at the end of each walk.

The remaining events will be on May 17, June 7, June 21, July 5 and July 19 and will rotate between Ella Sharp Park and at the Cascades Park pavilion near the sledding hill.

“On July 19 we’ll draw for a grand prize that will be a gift card to some sort of hotel for an overnight package or so,” Weisbrod said. “It’s going to be rain or shine.”

City of Jackson

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Comments / 0

Related
abc27 News

Hometown Hero: Interfaith Shelter Golf Classic

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday’s hometown heroes are raising funds to better the lives of homeless families in the Midstate. On Monday, May 9, the 20th annual Interfaith Shelter Golf Classic will take place at the Colonial Country Club in Harrisburg to raise funds for the organization’s shelter for homeless families. The day-long event will […]
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Government
City
Jackson, MI
Jackson, MI
Lifestyle
Jackson, MI
Government
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Closings#Ella Sharp Park#Fox47news Website
KRMG

Tulsa cyclist working on a cycling community event

TULSA, Okla. — FOX23 first covered Osborne Celestain in February, he started a cycling program in Oklahoma paying respects to Major Taylor, an African American world champion cyclist. And that program is taking off. “We was actually hoping to have 50 by the end of this year, so we’ve...
TULSA, OK
MLive

Adaptability, creativity helped this Jackson salon owner open during COVID

JACKSON, MI – It was a life-long dream of Haley Applegate’s to open own her own salon, and the COVID-19 pandemic wasn’t stopping those dreams. Applegate, a Jackson County-native, stumbled across an empty storefront in the Kibby Cobb Plaza, 2614 Kibby Road, in spring 2020. The world was in the heat of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Applegate said she knew it was time to open something on her own -- after some push from her family.
JACKSON, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
AARP
WSYM FOX 47

A look inside the grand opening of Hooked

Tuesday is the grand opening of Hooked, Lansing's new bookstore, cafe, and wine bar. The green and white cafe is owned by Matt Grossmann and Sarah Reckhow who are both Michigan State University political science professors, as well as husband and wife.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Celebrating May the 4th at One North Kitchen and Bar in Jackson

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -We had a great time celebrating ‘May the 4th Be With You’ at One North Kitchen and Bar in Jackson. There were all kinds of fun things for the big day such as costume contests, karaoke, kids activities and a themed menu, which included a Yoda-Rita, Han Burger, Bananakin SkyFoster and more!
JACKSON, MI
WSYM FOX 47

Excellence In Education - Abbie Kowalski - 5/4/22

The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide. Abbie Kowalski, a Teacher at Wilson Elementary & Thunder Bay Junior High School in Alpena is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner. In her nomination letter is talks about how she goes above and beyond the call of duty as a teacher.
ALPENA, MI
WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox47news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy