Freer, TX

Veteran Texas snake handler dies after getting bit at rattlesnake show

By Ashlee Burns, Corpus Christi Caller Times
 2 days ago

FREER, Texas — A rattlesnake handler died after he was bitten by a snake at the Rattlesnake Roundup in Texas on Saturday.

Eugene De Leon Sr., 60, of the Snake Busters Snake Handlers in Freer, around 100 miles north of San Antonio, was bitten by a rattlesnake while performing at the annual show Saturday afternoon. The bite came four years after his son, Eugene De Leon, was bitten by a two-foot long rattlesnake on the inside of his left thumb .

De Leon was not only a veteran snake handler, but a member of the Freer Volunteer Fire Department and a custodian for Freer High School, according to his obituary.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u9t1t_0fQwIq3e00
Eugene De Leon, 60, of the Snake Busters Snake Handlers in Freer died after he was bitten by a snake while performing at the annual show Saturday afternoon. Provided by Monica Dimas

"The love and dedication he displayed for his community was witnessed every day from being a member of the Freer Vol. Fire Department to being a call away for local residents to assist with removing snakes from their property," the Freer Chamber of Commerce said. "He was always ready to help. We will never forget his excitement during Roundup time, from doing interviews with television stations to appearing on televised Wildlife shows, he did it all."

De Leon was taken to a Corpus Christi hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Gmw7_0fQwIq3e00
Eugene De Leon, 60, of the Snake Busters Snake Handlers in Freer died after he was bitten by a snake while performing at the annual show Saturday afternoon. Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Home

De Leon's sister, Monica Dimas, took to Facebook on Sunday to raise money for her brother's funeral expenses.

"I ask that you keep my mom, Evalina Morgan, and family in prayer as my brother has gained his wings today doing what he loved doing," Dimas said. "He had a passion for snake handling at the Rattlesnake Roundup in Freer...after many years of handling these things today was not your day with them... Rest in Peace my brother."

Bit by a rattlesnake?: Here is what to do

'Recovering well': Cary Elwes shows off swollen finger after rattlesnake bite

Ashlee Burns covers trending and breaking news in South Texas.

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Veteran Texas snake handler dies after getting bit at rattlesnake show

Comments / 32

Joseph Roberts
2d ago

That's the occupational hazards you come across being a snake handler sometimes you get bit. Hey I thought those guys had a high Immunity to snake bites from all the times they do get bitten by snakes? Oh well I guess It was his time. My condolences to his family.🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️

Reply
6
FU BAR
2d ago

Well at least he died doing what he enjoyed. R. I. P. 🙏🏾

Reply
9
