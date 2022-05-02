ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belle Vernon man held for court on murder charge in shooting on Rostraver Road

By Jeff Himler
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRostraver District Judge Charles Christner cited testimony from Anthony Hairston’s girlfriend Monday when he held the Belle Vernon man for court on a first-degree murder charge stemming from a fatal New Year’s Day shooting in Rostraver Township. Township police say Hairston, 26, fired a gun that fatally...

