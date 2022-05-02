ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osage County, OK

Tornado Warning issued for Osage, Pawnee by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-02 18:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room...

alerts.weather.gov

News Channel Nebraska

Thunderstorm warning

12:03 a.m. - Hail reported between Johnson and Talmage. NEBRASKA CITY - The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Lancaster, Johnson, Otoe and Gage counties until 12:15 a.m. Radar indicates a severe thunderstorm six miles south of Firth moving east at 20 mph. Hail is...
ENVIRONMENT
Texoma's Homepage

Severe weather outlook as May begins

UPDATE: Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at 7:00 a.m. Wednesday Severe Weather Outlook: We have an Enhanced Risk for severe weather for most of the area, and a Slight Risk for the rest of Wednesday, May 4. Very large hail and a strong tornado or two are the main concerns. Strong wind gusts will be possible […]
ENVIRONMENT
Texoma's Homepage

Models show strong tornado possible for Texoma Wednesday

TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — All of Texoma has an Enhanced Risk for severe weather as we go into Wednesday, May 2, 2022. According to Chief Meteorologist Michael Bohling, the main concerns is very large hail up to the size of baseballs, and a strong tornado or two. Strong wind gusts will be possible with storms as […]
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Boone, Boyd, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Carter, Fleming by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 14:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Boone; Boyd; Bracken; Campbell; Carroll; Carter; Fleming; Gallatin; Grant; Greenup; Harrison; Henry; Kenton; Lewis; Mason; Oldham; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson; Trimble TORNADO WATCH 175 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KY . KENTUCKY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOONE BOYD BRACKEN CAMPBELL CARROLL CARTER FLEMING GALLATIN GRANT GREENUP HARRISON HENRY KENTON LEWIS MASON OLDHAM OWEN PENDLETON ROBERTSON TRIMBLE
BOONE COUNTY, KY
The Independent

Suspected tornado rips through Kansas, causes severe damage

A suspected tornado that barreled through parts of Kansas damaged multiple buildings, injured several people and left more than 6,500 people without power, officials said Saturday.Officials said the suspected twister moved though parts of southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday evening. Andover Fire Chief Chad Russell said during a news conference early Saturday morning that 50 to 100 buildings were damaged in Sedgwick County, though it was not immediately known how many buildings were damaged in Andover.Russell said in some neighborhoods homes “were completely blown away.”Officials said only a few injuries had been reported. In Sedgwick County, three people...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 12:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Jefferson The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Jefferson County in southeastern Arkansas * Until 345 PM CDT. * At 1246 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Pine Bluff, White Hall, Redfield, Altheimer, Humphrey, Warbritton, Pine Bluff Arsenal, Cottondale, Madding, Hensley Island, Linwood, Richardson, Sulphur Springs, Wabbaseka, Sherrill, Rob Roy, Pastoria, Glenlake, Watson Chapel and Dexter. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Le Flore by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 13:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Le Flore The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas...Oklahoma Arkansas River at Van Buren affecting Sebastian and Crawford Counties. Poteau River near Poteau affecting Le Flore County. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO LATE TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Poteau River near Poteau. * WHEN...From this afternoon to late tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, moderate valley flooding affects croplands and farm roads from southeast of Poteau to the mouth of Brazil Creek. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:45 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 25.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 25.9 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late tonight. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LE FLORE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Burnet by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 10:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Burnet FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Texas, including the following county, Burnet. * WHEN...Until 345 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1240 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Burnet, Kingsland, Buchanan Dam, Buchanan Lake Village, Lake Victor, Sunnylane, Shady Grove, Joppa, Watson, Inks Lake State Park, Longhorn Cavern State Park and Briggs. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BURNET COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Crawford, Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 13:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 17:56:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Crawford; Sebastian The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas...Oklahoma Arkansas River at Van Buren affecting Sebastian and Crawford Counties. Poteau River near Poteau affecting Le Flore County. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Arkansas River at Van Buren. * WHEN...From this afternoon to Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, extensive lowland flooding occurs from the I-540 bridge downstream to Vache Grasse Creek. Sand and gravel companies and marine terminals in the floodplain along the river should take precautions. The lowest seating rows of the amphitheater at Kelley Park may be covered by high water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 21.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 25.9 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 22.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hempstead, Little River, Miller by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 12:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hempstead; Little River; Miller FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Arkansas, including the following counties, Hempstead, Little River and Miller. * WHEN...Until 345 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1236 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Hope, Fulton, Washington, McNab and Oakhaven. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Alfalfa, Blaine, Caddo, Canadian, Garfield, Grant, Kay by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 08:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Alfalfa; Blaine; Caddo; Canadian; Garfield; Grant; Kay; Kingfisher; Lincoln; Logan; Major; Noble; Oklahoma; Payne FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Oklahoma and northern Texas, including the following counties, in Oklahoma, Alfalfa, Atoka, Blaine, Bryan, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Comanche, Cotton, Garfield, Garvin, Grady, Grant, Hughes, Jefferson, Johnston, Kay, Kingfisher, Lincoln, Logan, Love, Major, Marshall, McClain, Murray, Noble, Oklahoma, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Stephens and Tillman. In northern Texas, Archer, Clay, Wichita and Wilbarger. * WHEN...From 6 AM CDT this morning through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Showers and thunderstorms will develop Wednesday morning over a broad swath of the watch area. Another round of rain and thunderstorms is expected later in the afternoon and will last much of Wednesday night before ending Thursday morning. Storm total amounts of 2 to 5 inches are expected. Given recent rainfall, these additional amounts may cause flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ALFALFA COUNTY, OK
The Independent

Footage captures massive tornado heading for tiny Texas town

A massive tornado has been captured on camera tearing towards the town of Lockett, Texas, in the early hours of Wednesday.The sheriff’s department in Wilbarger County reported "extensive structural damage" in the small town that lies close to the Oklahoma border, according to news outlet Weather.com.Wilberger County Sheriff Brian Fritze told News Channel 6 that first responders could not assess damage or downed power lines overnight but said that several homes and barns appeared to suffer extensive damage. Sheriff Fritze also confirmed there were no significant injuries or deaths.The video showed a huge column of dust heading towards wind...
ENVIRONMENT

