ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Let’s Try It: NanoFoamer and MinkeeBlue Bags

MyStateline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProducer Emily and her mom Alison are here for Let’s...

www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Family Handyman

If You Have Stains in Your Plastic Containers, This is How to Get Rid of Them

Is there anything more annoying than stained plastic food storage containers? It happens when you store spaghetti sauce or other tomato-based leftovers. You start out with a nice, clean container and then, after storing some marinara, tragedy strikes. No matter how hard you scrub, that container is destined to remain orange-ish red. It usually migrates to the back of the cupboard in shame when you can’t remove the stain.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Apartment Therapy

This $15 Laundry Find Completely Transformed The Way I Dry Clothes in My Tiny Studio Apartment

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. As someone who lives in a studio apartment, I’m always looking for new ways to make the most out of the space I have. From strategically using the space under my bed for extra storage to taking advantage of every square inch of vertical space I can, I feel like I’m slowly becoming a pro at this small-space living thing. So whenever I’m thinking about buying something for my home, I always stop and ask myself, “Is there a product out there better suited for my small space needs than this?” And I can confidently say that over the last year, this way of thinking has led me to some pretty interesting finds. Case in point: the Whitmor Over the Door Drying Rack.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
Gadget Flow

Mattress Jack bed elevator makes tucking in your sheets and making your bed super easy

Making your bed can be a challenge, but the Mattress Jack bed elevator changes that. No matter your abilities, lifting a mattress to get your sheets in the right position isn’t always easy. This patent-protected inflatable lifting solution makes bed-making safer, easier, and even fun. Commercialized by physicians, this product raises the heaviest of mattresses 10 inches so you can effortlessly change your sheets. Providing an ergonomic mobility and daily living aid for older adults or people with disabilities, it’s an ideal bed-making solution. And it helps eliminate the risk of back or joint injury. The Mattress Jack consists of an inflatable ring, an air pump, and a controller. Choose from queen or king size options and basic or premium models, which differ only because the premium model has a tuck ring that grips shorter sheets.
HOME & GARDEN
POPSUGAR

Finally, Stylish Storage Bins You Can Fit Under the Bed

I'm one of those rare people who love everything about organizing. The whole process of getting things in order is my favorite part — but I can't do it without the help of useful organizing products. With that said though, I'm picky about my favorites — most choices on the market look cheap and like they won't last. One brand I always turn to for quality and style is Open Spaces. From its useful trinket tray to minimal shoe rack, I'm a big fan.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Outdoor Life

Best Kids’ Backpacking Gear: The Items You Need to Keep Your Toddler Happy in the Backcountry

If there is any activity that somehow manages to be both type 1 fun and type 2 fun at the same time, it’s backpacking with a toddler. One minute, you’re hauling 40 pounds (30 pounds of toddler, 10 pounds of gear) up to a mountain pass, trying to keep the curses under your breath while the kiddo coos delightedly in your ear about a butterfly. The next, you’re at the ridgeline, looking at an epic view of snow-capped mountains as far as the eye can see, when a wail starts up behind you because it’s windy, and your little one just wasn’t expecting that.
FOOD & DRINKS
purewow.com

Is Smaller Luggage the Secret to Travel? We Review the Calpak Mini Carry-On

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. It’s the curse of today’s overbooked airline flights—you’re lucky to get a seat, however by the time you board, an...
TRAVEL
MyStateline.com

Best Cuisinart air fryer

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. You don’t have to be a whiz in the kitchen to make a great homecooked meal, and the air fryer has made that statement more true. Not only can you cook quality food quickly and in large quantities, but you can cook many types of foods in an air fryer, so it’s much easier to make meals you and your family will love.
LIFESTYLE
natureworldnews.com

Reasons to Use Reusable Plastic Bins Instead of Cardboard Boxes for Moving

Cardboard boxes have been the most popular choice for moving containers. However, with the growing awareness of environmental sustainability, people do not prefer single-use materials like cardboard to reduce their carbon footprint. Because you need to dispose of them after using them, cardboard boxes wind up in landfills in place...
ENVIRONMENT
MyStateline.com

10 products every pet owner needs from Amazon Pet Day

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which 10 products should you get for Amazon Pet Day?. Today is Amazon Pet Day, the retailer’s first-ever shopping event dedicated to helping pet owners save big on their favorite products. From dog food to cat carriers to aquarium cleaners, there are thousands of deals going live during the 24-hour event.
PET SERVICES
MyStateline.com

What are the best high-waisted seamless yoga pants?

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. As a closet staple, yoga pants are not only for workouts; they also provide users with comfort throughout their daily activities. Many wear their favorite yoga pants to stretch, shop for groceries or even just to hang out on the couch. Often, users have enough pairs to suit each of these needs as well as an extra pair in case the others get dirty. However, not all yoga pants are created equally or can be used for vigorous activity.
WORKOUTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy