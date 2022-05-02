ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Little Rock, AR

Webb, Tygart Collect SEC Weekly Awards

By arkansasrazorbacks.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – Arkansas outfielder Braydon Webb and pitcher Brady Tygart picked up two of the SEC’s top weekly awards on Monday. Webb was named the conference’s player of the week after slashing .571/.600/1.071 with two home runs and four runs batted in against UCA and Ole Miss. He recorded...

Arkansas Basketball: Connor Vanover finds a new home

After a month of being in the transfer portal, a former Razorback has found a new home not too far away from Fayetteville. Connor Vanover, a Little Rock native and former forward for the Arkansas Razorbacks, has announced that he will be transferring to Oral Roberts University in Tulsa. Committed!!🖤💫 pic.twitter.com/zM7dadB0qn — Connor Vanover (@Vanover_Connor) May 2, 2022 In two seasons, Vanover appeared in 44 games for the Razorbacks, starting in 37 of those. The 7-3 forward averaged 5.1 points and 3.7 rebounds per game during his career at Arkansas. Vanover saw most of his playing time during his redshirt sophomore season in 2020-21, where he played an average of 17 minutes per game, starting in 27 games. In the season-opener against Gardner-Webb on November 13, Vanover scored 19 points and pulled down seven rebounds in the 86-69 win over the Bulldogs. Vanover would go on to start in ten games at the five for the Razorbacks this season, but his playing time went down significantly due to the emergence of Stanley Umude’s production. List Arkansas Basketball leads SEC in five-star signees RelatedAnother Razorback enters name into Transfer Portal
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KAIT Athlete of the Month (April 2022)

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The votes are in and it’s time to announce the KAIT Athletes of the Month for April. You nominated 6 different athletes on kait8.com, all of them were girls. Athlete of the Month: Hadden Lieblong (Valley View volleyball, girls basketball) The April Athlete of the...
Overpass to be named in memory of football hall of famer, Arkansas native

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Nearly five years after his death, there will be a new area to remember an Arkansas native who went all the way in his football career. State Senator Dave Wallace announced the overpass at Exit 41 on I-55 will be dedicated in memory of Rivercrest alum and NFL Hall of Famer Cortez Kennedy.
