From doubles to singles, Gigi knows her tennis

Gigi Green is having a strong season at No. 1 singles for Big Rapids. (Pioneer photo/John Raffel)

"Gigi Green continues to make her mark in girls varsity tennis"-- Renee Kent

BIG RAPIDS – Gigi Green and her Big Rapids tennis teammates brought a huge smile to coach Renee Kent’s face after an 8-0 win against Boyne City on Friday.

" I was very pleased with how the entire singles lineup played,” Big Rapids coach Renee Kent said. "They put a great deal of thought into each point and kept the pressure on their opponents the entire time.”

Green is in her junior season and has been at No. 3 singles. She’s made the tricky transition from No. 1 doubles.

“It went well,” she said. “I got my partner switched halfway during the year.”

Green has had mixed emotions going from doubles to singles.

“That’s hard,” she said after her very first singles match. “It’s a lot to adjust to. But I think I’m going to like it more (than doubles).”

“The biggest adjustment to singles is positioning and keeping mentally strong and not getting bored,” Green said. “My volleys are pretty good and also my serves are good when I get them in.”

Her first match “went really well,’ Green said. “My serves were inconsistent but once I get them better, I’ll be really strong all around. I need to learn more about singles and positioning and play the best I can.”

Green has also been a strong tennis player for the Big Rapids golf team.

“I like them both equally,” she said. “But I still wind up with more of my time playing tennis.”

It takes up plenty of her time during the offseason.

“I really like playing power into the ball,” she said. “You really can’t do that in golf. But in tennis, you can position the ball and make the girl run.”

"Gigi has worked super hard during the off-season to move into the No. 3 singles position for the Cardinals," Kent said. "Last year, Gigi played No. 2 doubles and was moved to No. 1 after a teammate incurred an injury. At the high school level, there is a difference between playing singles and doubles. In singles, there is a lot more ground stroking happening than volleying but Gigi can do both really well.

"Gigi has a very aggressive game with strong solid groundstrokes and serves. She understands the game and the importance of putting pressure on her opponents by getting to the net. Gigi has played on the team for three years and has chosen to do school abroad next year."

Big Rapids has gotten off to an impressive start. The Cardinals were home against Fremont on Monday and are home on Tuesday against Ludington.

“Our singles is a very good lineup this year,” Green said. “The three of us are pretty much near the same skill level. Doubles will be good, too.”



