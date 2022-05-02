ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Outlook shows above-normal wildfire potential for parts of Oregon

By Joseph Dames
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yr6m1_0fQwFkTN00

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – May kicks off Wildfire Awareness Month as we prepare for another potentially active fire season.

Wildfire Awareness Month is a campaign to help remind the public that we have to be diligent and we need to prepare for the wildfire season that is nearing. The National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC) in Boise, Idaho, is stressing the importance of attention and personal responsibility.

We know the story well here in Oregon and Washington, as recent wildfire seasons have been busy.

Kink in the jet stream leads to more Portland rain

The NIFC issued the Significant Wildland Fire Potential Outlook for the month of May and the upcoming summer months that you can find in the slideshow below, with each depicting a section of central Oregon in the “Above Normal” category.

The above-normal potential spreads across northern California, southern Oregon and the lower Columbia Basin by the time we reach August. This will include areas of Washington too.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZIUrt_0fQwFkTN00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cd1ZT_0fQwFkTN00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uYMxr_0fQwFkTN00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xh2vS_0fQwFkTN00

“As we highlight National Wildland Fire Preparedness Month in May, it’s important to note that 89% of all wildfires are caused by people,” NIFC stated. “We can minimize the serious impacts to our communities by focusing on prevention. In a year like this, every preventative measure we take could be the difference between disaster and a safe and enjoyable summer for ourselves and our communities.”

You can find the comprehensive details of the outlook here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 7

Related
KGW

These Oregon cities grew the most over the last five years

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon's best known and largest city grew 5% between 2016 and 2021, slightly more than the state overall at 4.7%. However, Portland's population declined slightly at the end of that five-year span, falling by 0.9% in 2021 to 658,773, according to certified estimates as of July 1, prepared by Portland State University's Population Research Center.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
State
California State
State
Oregon State
State
Idaho State
State
Washington State
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
KGW

How Oregon got its name | What's in a name?

PORTLAND, Ore. — Before Oregon was the 33rd state admitted to the United States in 1859, it was known as the Oregon Territory, and before that, the Oregon Country. Great Britain and the U.S. went back and forth during a three-decade long dispute over where the boundary line for the U.S. should be with the Oregon Country at the center of it. That moment in history is called the Oregon Question.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Oregon#Wildfire#Wildland Fire#Nifc
Jackson Hole Radio

Yellowstone swarmed by over 250 earthquakes

The University of Utah Seismograph Stations, responsible for the operation and analysis of the Yellowstone Seismic Network, tracked 254 earthquakes in the Yellowstone National Park region during March. The seismicity in Yellowstone was marked by two swarms: A swarm of 115 earthquakes, about 11 miles northeast of West Yellowstone, began...
ENVIRONMENT
UPI News

N.M. wildfire exceeds 6,000 acres, hundreds of structures destroyed

April 16 (UPI) -- A New Mexico wildfire responsible for thousands of evacuations and the deaths of an elderly couple has grown to more than 6,000 acres, firefighters say. The McBride Fire that has ravaged the village of Ruidoso, N.M., was measured late Friday at 6,185 acres, according to an update issued by state, federal and local fire agencies working with the Southwest Coordination Center.
RUIDOSO, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
The Independent

Thousands evacuated from Arizona town after 100 feet ‘wall of fire’ descends

Thousands of northern Arizona residents have been evacuated after strong winds carried a “wall of fire” as high as 100 ft toward buildings.Authorities said about 766 homes and 2,000 residents were evacuated from area north of Flagstaff by Tuesday evening following the Tunnel Fire’s fast approach. About two dozen buildings were estimated to have been destroyed and the 89 highway, which connects remote parts of northern Arizona with Flagstaff, remains shut.Wind speeds up to 50mph were able to carry the flames towards an area of scattered homes, dry grass and Ponderosa pine trees on the outskirts of Flagstaff, authorities said....
ENVIRONMENT
Outsider.com

Highly Dangerous Portuguese Man O’ War Arrive on South Carolina, Florida Coasts in Time for Spring Break

They may be made up of some gorgeous colors and even look majestic while swimming within their elements, but the Portuguese man o’ war, a relative of the jellyfish, is one of the most toxic animals on the planet. Earlier this year, lifeguards set up the purple flags all along the coast from South Carolina down to Southern Florida, warning outdoor lovers and ocean-goers that these toxic animals were traveling through the area. Now, these purple flags have returned to the beaches, just as spring breakers are continuing to hit beaches all along the coast.
FLORIDA STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Half of a home falls onto Oregon highway, partially blocks traffic

SALEM, Ore. (KATU) — Half of a mobile home slipped off of a trailer and into traffic on Interstate 5, partially blocking traffic south of Salem, Oregon on Tuesday afternoon. At about 4 p.m., Oregon State Police said the oversized load fell into the right southbound lane. Troopers said...
POLITICS
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Popular Food Chain Closes its Doors on Idaho For Good

Last week a story was written about restaurants that no longer are in Twin Falls, and ironically on the same weekend, the last of a popular restaurant chain closed in Idaho. Many restaurants have come and gone during the pandemic, with some struggling even before the pandemic began. A popular chain that used to be on every other commercial and use to be on many corners and in many shopping centers has left the state, and potentially for good.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy