FOUND: 4 juveniles missing from Tunica County, MS

UPDATE: The four juveniles have been found near Nashville during a traffic stop.

TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. — Tunica County Sheriff’s Office are looking for four juveniles who they say went missing Sunday night.

The juveniles went missing around 11:00 p.m. and were last seen at their home on Cedar Ridge Cove, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Tunica County Sheriff’s Office listed the juveniles’ names and ages as:

Rayan Ali Ahmed Abbas, 9

Miqdad Ali Ahmed Abbas, 11

Nawaf Muneef Dafalla, 13

Hakm Muneef Dafalla, 16

(L-R) Nawaf Muneef Dafalla (5’1, 95 lbs) and Hakm Muneef Dafalla (5’3, 120 lbs)

(L-R) Rayan Ali Ahmed Abbas (4’6, 81 lbs) and Miqdad Ali Ahmed Abbas (4’9, 88 lbs)

Officers said the juveniles may be traveling in a gray Nissan Altima with a MS license tag.

The direction of travel and clothing description is currently unknown.

Call (662) 363-1411 with any information on the juvenile’s whereabouts.

