FOUND: 4 juveniles missing from Tunica County, MS
UPDATE: The four juveniles have been found near Nashville during a traffic stop.
TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. — Tunica County Sheriff’s Office are looking for four juveniles who they say went missing Sunday night.
The juveniles went missing around 11:00 p.m. and were last seen at their home on Cedar Ridge Cove, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Tunica County Sheriff’s Office listed the juveniles’ names and ages as:
- Rayan Ali Ahmed Abbas, 9
- Miqdad Ali Ahmed Abbas, 11
- Nawaf Muneef Dafalla, 13
- Hakm Muneef Dafalla, 16
The direction of travel and clothing description is currently unknown.
