Favorites to win the Kentucky Derby

Favorites have fared well over the years at the annual Run for the Roses, as 51 Kentucky Derby champions were favored. That bodes well for Zandon, the 3-1 favorite according to the latest 2022 Kentucky Derby odds. Zandon has won just two of his four starts, but the three-year-old colt will try to win the first leg of the Triple Crown on Saturday. Post time for the Kentucky Derby 2022 is 6:57 p.m. ET. Zandon leads a loaded 2022 Kentucky Derby field that also includes several talented 2022 Kentucky Derby contenders, including Epicenter (7-2), Messier (8-1), White Abarrio (10-1) and Mo Donegal (10-1). With so much to consider while making your 2022 Kentucky Derby picks, a little expert help can go a long way.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO