Cease, White Sox shut down Trout, Angels; Ohtani pinch hits

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) -- Dylan Cease struck out 11 to match a career best and gave up just one hit in seven sparkling innings, propelling the Chicago White Sox to a 3-0 win over the Lost Angeles Angels on Monday. Three-time AL MVP Mike Trout struck out in all four...

