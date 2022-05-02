HS BOYS GOLF: MCA in 3rd at TAPPS state tournament

Midland Classical Academy Knights (Courtesy photo)

TEMPLE – The Midland Classical Academy boys golf team is in third place after the first round of the TAPPS 3A Golf Championships at Wildflower Country Club on Monday.

The Knights shot a 378 and are 17 shots back of leader Rosehill Christian School-Tomball and four shots back of second place Austin Hill Country Christian.

The Knights were led by Mitchell Fisher, who shot a 90, while Miles Fisher shot a 91.

Tournament play concludes on Tuesday with the final round.

TAPPS 3A Boys Golf Tournament

At Wildflower Country Club, Temple

Monday’s first round

Team standings – 1. Tomball Rosehill 361; 2. Austin Hill Country Christian 374; 3. Midland Classical Academy 378; 4. Denton Calvary Academy 383; 5. Rockwall Heritage 407; 6. Bryan Brazos Christian 408; 7. Conroe Covenant Christian 420; 8. Lutheran School of Dallas 421

Medalist standings – 1. Jacques Currier, Tomball Rosehill, 76; T-2. Chilton Price, Bryan Brazos, 78; Cole Brower, Rockwall Heritage, 78; 4. Chance Fowler, Conroe Covenant Christian, 86; T-5. Abe Rozell, Denton Calvary, 87; Ben Gilliam, Lutheran School of Dallas, 87; 7. Hudson McLeod, Austin Hill Country, 88; 8. Kyle Patterson, Bryan Brazos, 89; 9. Mitchell Fisher, MCA, 90; T-10. Miles Fisher, MCA. 91; Cody Edwards, Denton Calvary, 91

MCA (378) – Anthony Scaglione 99, Jasper Williams 114, Joel Doke 98, Miles Fisher 91, Mitchell Fisher 90