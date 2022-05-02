ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Holy Name of Mary Church is a Black history lesson

By Chinta Strausberg
The Crusader Newspaper
The Crusader Newspaper
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the Catholic population dwindling, resulting in the closure and unification of churches throughout the Archdiocese of Chicago, Holy Name of Mary Church, founded for and built by Blacks at 11159 S. Loomis in 1940, has survived the chopping block by the Archdiocese, “and that is good news,” said Saint Sabina...

