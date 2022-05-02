ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

Man accused in several shootings in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Authorities have arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with multiple shootings recently in Elizabeth City.

Police on Monday arrested Shamont Nicolas James on outstanding warrants relating to several shootings in the city. He was taken into custody in the 200 block of Native Dancer Court.

Elizabeth City police were assisted by the United States Marshals Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office.

James is charged with:

  • two counts of possession of firearm by felon
  • three counts of felony conspiracy
  • two counts of assault with a deadly weapon
  • two counts of injury to personal property
  • one count injury to real property
  • one count of discharging a weapon into occupied property
  • two counts of habitual felon
  • one count of breaking and or entering
  • one count of larceny after break/enter
  • one count of possession of stolen goods/property
  • one count of reckless driving to endanger
  • one count of no liability insurance
  • one count of drive left of center
  • one count of assault by strangulation

Police did not specify how many shootings James was allegedly involved in, or what dates they happened on.

James is being held on an $844,000 secured bond.

He is scheduled to make a first appearance in court Tuesday in Pasquotank County.

Anyone with additional information on the shootings or any other incidents should contact Elizabeth City police at 252-335-4321.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Community Policy