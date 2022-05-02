ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montrose County, CO

Bird flu leads to “alternative format” for Montrose County Fair & Rodeo poultry show

By Al Maulding
 2 days ago

MONTROSE, Colo. ( KREX ) — As the bird flu moves through the Western Slope, the Montrose County Fair & Rodeo will be cancelling the in-person poultry show for 2022. The decision was made by the Montrose County Fair and Rodeo board, Junior Livestock Committee, and the Fair’s Poultry Superintendent.

“This was not an easy decision to have to make, we know the participants have worked hard on their projects for months,” said Montrose County Fair Board President Chris Cohick. “We did not want to put the participants in a situation where they had to worry about the health of their birds.”

Participants will have the option to showcase their project in an alternate format. Members of the junior livestock poultry show will have the opportunity to complete a poster board about their project. The poster boards, along with the member’s record book, will then be judged. The member will also have the chance to interview with a judge.

If the member completes all the requirements, the participant will have the opportunity to receive funds from the Montrose County Fair Board/Stockmen’s Buyers Club in lieu of participation in the junior livestock sale.

If you are a participant of this event and need more information about the changes, contact the 4-H office at (970) 249-3935.

