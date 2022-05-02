ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Gov gets bill allowing athletes to use UConn name in deals

By PAT EATON-ROBB
SFGate
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConnecticut lawmakers have passed a bill that would allow college athletes at state universities to use their school's name and logo in endorsement deals. It still needs the signature of Gov. Ned Lamont, whose office said Monday that he supports the concept of the legislation but will have to read through...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan lineman announces transfer destination

After being a find in New England, a now-former Michigan football lineman is heading home. The Wolverines have notoriously scoured the under-scouted region of the country, and in 2019, it brought in Connecticut native Jack Stewart, who got his start with the program on the offensive line. When that didn’t matriculate, he moved to the defensive side of the ball, but still failed to see any snaps on other side, nor on special teams.
MICHIGAN STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Report: Minnesota OL enters NCAA transfer portal after 4 seasons

A Minnesota offensive lineman will look at continuing his college football career elsewhere after 4 seasons with PJ Fleck’s Golden Gophers. Austin Beier has reportedly entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. As the Rivals Transfer Portal report notes, Beier made just one appearance during 4 seasons. He...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Sports
Connecticut State
Connecticut College Sports
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
WSYX ABC6

The Football Fever: OSU Athletic Director proposes FBS football operate under CFP

SCOTTSDALE -- Ohio State Athletic Director Gene Smith told ESPN at the Big Ten meetings Tuesday he'd like to see major college football, the FBS, come under the College Football Playoff. With sweeping changes including Name, Image, Likeness and the transfer portal, Smith is suggesting football operate under the umbrella of the CFP with their own rules and structure. The NCAA would continue to host championships for basketball and Olympic sports."We [can] create our own rules, create our own governance structure, have our own enforcement, we have our own requirements, whatever that might be," Smith said. " ... That might be in the medical space, for example, if a student-athlete is injured and hurt in his or her senior year. You take care of them when they're done until they're healed. And we have the funding in place to do that. You don't touch anything else with the NCAA. You keep the academic requirements in place. The reality is, those schools who offer 85 scholarships in football have made a different commitment and that needs to be addressed."The Football Fever analyst Ben Buchanan holds a doctorate in Sport Mangement from the Ohio State University and weighed on the Smith suggestions.
COLUMBUS, OH
ESPN

Women's college basketball Way-Too-Early Top 25 for 2022-23

Remember the good old days when a top-25 list, even a Way-Too-Early list, had some staying power? When rankings could be relied on to cover the women's college basketball landscape for a few months? No longer. The transfer portal has changed all of that. So, just a month after our first look at the 2022-23 women's college basketball season's top teams, we have a rewrite.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Lamont
thecomeback.com

NCAA considering major NIL decisions

There have been a lot of controversies since the ruling came down that student-athletes were able to use their name, image, and likeness (NIL) to make money. Lots of student-athletes and schools have taken advantage of the situation but it may have all come to a head with the situation surrounding Pitt wide receiver Jordan Addison.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Akok Akok heads to Georgetown men's basketball from UConn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Akok Akok is transferring to Georgetown from UConn, the latest in a series of additions. Georgetown announced Akok's move on Tuesday. The team went 6-25 last season, including 0-19 in conference play, and ended on a 21-game losing streak. Ewing, who has led the Hoyas to...
WASHINGTON, DC
On3.com

South Dakota St. transfer Baylor Scheierman commits to Creighton

South Dakota State transfer Baylor Scheierman has committed to Creighton, he tells On3. “I picked Creighton because I feel like I fit in perfectly with how they play and I feel like I can help elevate the team, even more, to ultimately do the things that they want to do and I want to do. And to make it more special it would be at home.”
CREIGHTON, NE
CBS Sports

Ohio State AD Gene Smith suggests College Football Playoff, not NCAA, should govern sport's highest level

One of the many ways in which college football at the FBS level is unique from other college sports is how its postseason is run independently of NCAA oversight, which has led to increasing power for the College Football Playoff since its inception in 2014. Now, one prominent leader in the sport is suggesting that CFP leadership take control of college football at the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) level.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy