Goochland Farmer’s Market returns

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Goochland Farmer’s Market is back Tuesday, May 3.

The market will take place at 1889 Sandy Hook Road every Tuesday through September, where vendors will be selling fresh produce and baked goods from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

A Virginia master beekeeper will be on-site to teach and answer questions about the pollinators.

The Goochland County Animal Shelter and Adoption Center will also be on-site holding a pet adoption event for the opening day.

Currently scheduled list of vendors:

