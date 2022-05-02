ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colombia central bank technical team forecasts 2022 inflation of 7.1%

BOGOTA, May 2 (Reuters) - The technical team of Colombia’s central bank hiked its inflation forecast for 2022 to 7.1%, from a previous estimate of 4.3%, amid pressure on global supply chains, the impact of the war in Ukraine and domestic demand.

The new estimates from the team, on which the bank’s board bases its monetary policy, take inflation forecasts further from the entity’s long-term 3% target.

Consumer prices in Colombia rose 8.53% in the 12 months through March. (Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra Writing by Oliver Griffin Editing by Chris Reese)

