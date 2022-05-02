ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte County, CA

Fire crews contain fire near Oro Dam Blvd.

By Brandon Downs
actionnewsnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters put out a vegetarian fire near...

www.actionnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTVU FOX 2

Second quake hits Northern California nine hours after Saturday morning shake

THE GEYSERS, Calif. - A second quake of similar strength struck Saturday night in northern Sonoma County, about a half mile from one that hit that morning. According to U.S. Geological Survey, 3.4 magnitude quake occurred at 8:17 p.m. about 19 miles north of Windsor at a depth of 1.7 miles on the south side of Big Sulphur Creek in the Mayacmas Mountains.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Fox News

Bodies of California women last seen at wedding found in car submerged in river

Two California women who were last seen attending a wedding Sunday evening were found dead inside a car submerged in a river near a golf course days later. The women were identified as Alyssa Ros, 23, of Long Beach, and Xylona Gama, 22, of Stockton. The pair were last seen at the Spring Creek Country Club in Ripon, about 25 miles south of Stockton in Northern California.
RIPON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Butte County, CA
KGET

Man identified in fatal Hwy 99 crash

McFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified on of the two people killed in a crash on Highway 99 north of Highway 46 in April. Francisco Javier Camarena, 24, of Morgan Hill, Calif., was the passenger of a vehicle that collided with a semi-truck around 2:23 a.m. on April 24, according to […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Closure on I-5 to impact thousands of Sacramento drivers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A ramp that connects two major, and very important, roadways will be closed starting Friday night. Caltrans is preparing to begin weekend road work on Interstate 5 in downtown Sacramento. The project will see many on and off-ramps on northbound I-5 from Highway 50 to J street closed. Caltrans said the […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Armed Robbery Suspect Jumps Off Freeway Bridge at End of LA Chase

Two men wanted in connection with armed robberies in Nevada led California Highway Patrol officers on a high-speed pursuit from San Bernardino County to downtown Los Angeles Saturday night. San Bernardino County CHP officers were reported to have begun the chase in Barstow sometime after 8 p.m. The suspects had...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Butte#Cal Fire#Calif Firefighters#Cal Fire Butte County
CBS Sacramento

Court Ruling Clears Way For Removal Of Homeless Camps Along California Highways

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — People who live near downtown Sacramento’s freeways say the homeless camps are getting bigger. “This is the worst it’s been,” said Kelly Morgan, who lives near an encampment. Caltrans crews have swept the homeless from state property in the area before, forcing campers to pick up their belongings and move somewhere else. “It’s probably clear for maybe a week to a month at the most, and then they start creeping back in,” Morgan said. Caltrans says these encampments put public safety at risk and create a danger for drivers. A fire last February was started in a camp under Highway 50...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Plane Destroyed By Fire Inside Olivehurst Air Hangar

OLIVEHURST (CBS13) — A plane was a total loss after catching fire inside an air hangar in Yuba County on Tuesday. The Olivehurst Fire Department said fuel was being off-loaded the privately owned Cessna when it caught fire shortly before 2:15 p.m. The hangar reportedly sustained smoke damage. There were no passengers on the plane and no injuries were reported.
OLIVEHURST, CA
CBS Sacramento

Crash On Southbound I-5 Causes Traffic Slowdown

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A crash on southbound Interstate 5 between Q Street and Sutterville Road is causing traffic congestion and slowdowns, said Caltrans District 3. At the moment, the cause of the incident is unknown. Drivers are advised to use alternate routes.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Vegetarian
NewsBreak
Environment
Mountain Democrat

Car found in river near Mosquito Bridge

California Highway Patrol officials report they are in contact with the owner of the vehicle, investigating further to determine if this was an intentional act or not. A car was found in the South Fork of the American River downstream of the Mosquito Bridge Monday morning but search and rescue personnel have not yet located anyone who may have occupied the vehicle.
PLACERVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Detained After Running Onto Highway 50 In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Officers say a man ran onto Highway 50 in Sacramento Friday morning and had to be detained. California Highway Patrol says, just before 8:30 a.m., they started getting calls about a pedestrian on the westbound side of the freeway near the Interstate 5 interchange. The man was reportedly running between lanes of traffic and even reportedly jumped on a car. Officers got to the scene and found the man to be non-compliant. CHP says a stun gun was deployed, but it didn’t have any effect on the man. Eventually, the man left the freeway and was detained by Sacramento police officers at 15th and X streets. The man has since been taken into custody and was placed on a 51/50 hold, CHP says.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

South Lake Tahoe Man, 75, Dies After Crashing Into Power Pole

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — A 75-year-old driver died after crashing into a power pole in the South Lake Tahoe area, authorities said Friday afternoon. According to South Lake Tahoe area California Highway Patrol, the crash happened just before 1:30 p.m. in the area of Black Bart Avenue just north of Ormsby Drive, which is near the mid-point of Pioneer Trail. The driver was identified as Joseph B Hansen, of South Lake Tahoe. Hansen was taken to Barton Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 2:17 p.m. Investigators said Hansen was driving northbound on Black Bart Avenue and veered off the road for an unknown reason. He collided with a power pole on the east edge of the roadway and was unresponsive when first responders found him CHP said there was major damage done to the power pole and Liberty Utility was performing repairs.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Multi-Vehicle Accident On Northbound I-5 Slows Traffic In Stockton

Update: 3:26 p.m. – The incident has been cleared. STOCKTON (CBS13) — Traffic is backed up on northbound I-5 in Stockton south of State Route 4/Crosstown Freeway due to a multi-vehicle accident, said Caltrans District 10. Drivers are advised to use alternative routes. For updated information, visit here. Traffic is backed up on northbound I-5 just south of State Route 4/Crosstown Freeway due to a multi-vehicle accident. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes. For road information, including traffic backups, check https://t.co/urmhUtfcxc.#BeSafe pic.twitter.com/EYYAAAU187 — Caltrans District 10 (@CaltransDist10) April 29, 2022
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Fatal Garden Highway Crash Leaves One Dead

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A solo vehicle crash that occurred Saturday night on Garden Highway left one dead, said the Sacramento Police Department. The accident happened around 9:14 p.m. Crews responded to the scene and located one vehicle with one of the occupants seriously injured. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. There is no further information at this time.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Pedestrian blocking traffic on 680/24 overpass in Walnut Creek in custody

WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) -- A person apparently having a mental health crisis was in custody after walking on an overpass at the Highway 680/24 interchange in Walnut Creek Wednesday afternoon, which gridlocked traffic for miles.Just before 3 p.m., Walnut Creek police tweeted that officers were assisting California Highway Patrol officers during the incident on the overpass from eastbound Highway 24 to northbound 680 near the Ygnacio Valley Road exit.The CHP said the incident began at around 1:45 p.m. Officers who responded to a call of a pedestrian on the highway made contact with the individual who ran away up to the overpass when officers arrived.Several other off-ramps and roadways were closed in the area at the request of CHP, police said. As of 4 p.m., eastbound Highway 24 traffic was stalled through the Caldecott Tunnel all the way to Highway 13 in Oakland. Police said Mount Diablo Boulevard at Camino Diablo was closed as was Camino Diablo between Mount Diablo and El Curtola Boulevard.At 5:51 p.m., the CHP said the person had been taken into custody, with the freeway ramp to be reopened within 10 minutes.No other details about the individual were available.
WALNUT CREEK, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy