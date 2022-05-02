ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Developer forms master plan for acres of land in KC’s West Bottoms

By Thomas Friestad - Kansas City Business Journal
 2 days ago

A New York investment and development firm quietly has assembled land in Kansas City’s West Bottoms in recent months. SomeraRoad Inc. plans a generational master plan for much of the historic area.

SomeraRoad proposes an ambitious series of historic preservation and new-build projects across about 26 acres, roughly bounded north to south by Union Pacific railroad tracks and 12th Street, and west to east by Liberty Street and BNSF Railway tracks.

An early phased plan calls for as many as 1,238 apartments, plus hospitality and mixed uses, to be completed through the end of 2035.

Pocket park, courtyard and open-space amenities are woven throughout the redevelopment in place of current vacant lots and alleyways.

“Our vision is to increase density in the West Bottoms while preserving the historic fabric of this one-of-a-kind neighborhood,” SomeraRoad Principal Basel Bataineh said in a release. “We envision a vibrant mixed-use, live-work-play-stay district that will celebrate the city’s birthplace.”

