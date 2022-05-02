ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Blue Jackets sign Kirill Marchenko to 2-year entry level contract

By Justin Holbrock
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xxbo4_0fQwCEbI00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Blue Jackets signed winger Kirill Marchenko to a two-year, entry level contract Monday. He was selected 49th overall by CBJ in the 2018 NHL Draft.

Columbus Blue Jackets 2021-22 season in review

Marchenko, 21, has registered 34 goals and 30 assists for 64 points with 33 penalty minutes, seven power play goals, five-game-winning goals, 235 shots on goal and a cumulative +31 plus/minus rating in 114 career games with Yugra Khanty-Mansiysk and SKA St. Petersburg since making his debut in Russia’s Kontinental Hockey League in 2017-18.

He has added 6-3-9 with six penalty minutes and a +2 plus/minus rating in 18 career KHL postseason appearances.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
Tribune-Review

Penguins goalie Casey DeSmith suffers lower-body injury in 2nd OT of Game 1 vs. Rangers

The Pittsburgh Penguins were forced to turn to their third-string goalie at a most inopportune time. Louis Domingue came on with 10 minutes, 42 seconds left in the second overtime period of what ended up a 4-3 triple-overtime win in Tuesday’s Game 1 first-round playoff series at the New York Rangers. Domingue entered the game after Casey DeSmith left the ice because of a lower-body injury.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Russia, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
NHL

Yeo fired as coach of Flyers, was 17-36-7 after replacing Vigneault

Philadelphia missed playoffs for second straight season. Mike Yeo was fired as coach of the Philadelphia Flyers. "I met with Mike yesterday and I advised him he won't be our head coach for next season," Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher said Tuesday. "We dealt Mike a really tough hand. He's a good coach. I thought he did a really good job under the circumstances. He kept our players competing and playing hard to the end."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirill Marchenko
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio Senate results: JD Vance projected in GOP, Tim Ryan easily advances

Full 2022 Results County by County ResultsStatewide ResultsAthens CountyCoshocton CountyCrawford CountyDelaware CountyFairfield CountyFayette CountyFranklin CountyGuernsey CountyHardin CountyHocking CountyKnox CountyLicking CountyMadison CountyMarion CountyMorgan CountyMorrow CountyPerry CountyPickaway CountyPike CountyRoss CountyUnion County COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Donald Trump’s support seems to have paid off. JD Vance, a Cincinnati-area author and venture capitalist who was once polling in the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio governor: Mike DeWine, Nan Whaley projected winners

Full 2022 Results County by County ResultsStatewide ResultsAthens CountyCoshocton CountyCrawford CountyDelaware CountyFairfield CountyFayette CountyFranklin CountyGuernsey CountyHardin CountyHocking CountyKnox CountyLicking CountyMadison CountyMarion CountyMorgan CountyMorrow CountyPerry CountyPickaway CountyPike CountyRoss CountyUnion County COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley were projected primary winners by the Associated Press Tuesday, positioning them to […]
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Draft#Entry Level#Wcmh#The Columbus Blue Jackets#Cbj#Kontinental Hockey League#Khl
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Three suspects shoot 22-year-old in Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person was hospitalized after an early morning shooting in the Linden area that police believe involved three male suspects.   CPD state that the 22-year-old victim was assaulted by three suspects around 3:30am at the 1600 block of Oak Street before being forced to drive to a wooded area in […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Reuters

Penguins outlast Rangers in 3 OT series opener

Evgeni Malkin scored 5:58 into the third overtime as the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins outlasted the New York Rangers 4-3 on Tuesday night in the opener of their first-round Eastern Conference playoff series. In a game that had a combined 151 shots on goal, Malkin capped the four-hour, 38-minute marathon by...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Columbus Blue Jackets
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Penguins Must Pull Out of Downward Spiral to Advance Past Rangers

On Tuesday, April 26 the Pittsburgh Penguins lost to the Edmonton Oilers 5-1. This game summed up the month of April for Pittsburgh and exposed all their shortcomings. Everything that could go wrong, did go wrong, and it left fans with a sick feeling that they would be looking at a first-round elimination for the fourth year in a row. Can the Penguins turn things around against the New York Rangers in the first round of the playoffs? If they have any chance of doing that there are some key areas that need major improvement.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC4 Columbus

Semi-truck overturns on I-71, road reopens

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the northbound lanes of I-71 were closed near Jeffersonville after a semi-truck flipped over Tuesday afternoon. There is no information as to what caused the truck to roll over. There are currently no injuries reported in the crash.
JEFFERSONVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy