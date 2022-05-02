Blue Jackets sign Kirill Marchenko to 2-year entry level contract

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Blue Jackets signed winger Kirill Marchenko to a two-year, entry level contract Monday. He was selected 49th overall by CBJ in the 2018 NHL Draft.

Marchenko, 21, has registered 34 goals and 30 assists for 64 points with 33 penalty minutes, seven power play goals, five-game-winning goals, 235 shots on goal and a cumulative +31 plus/minus rating in 114 career games with Yugra Khanty-Mansiysk and SKA St. Petersburg since making his debut in Russia’s Kontinental Hockey League in 2017-18.

He has added 6-3-9 with six penalty minutes and a +2 plus/minus rating in 18 career KHL postseason appearances.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.